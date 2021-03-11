Napa County has its first female Eagle Scout

Chen said it was the process itself that was the most valuable and rewarding part of earning the Eagle Scout rank.

"It helped me gain confidence and helped me use my leadership skills," she said. "Everyday I learn from scouting, things that will translate into my adult life."

Chen is the first, and so far only, female Eagle Scout from the Silverado District (which includes Napa, American Canyon, Angwin, Benicia, Calistoga, Vallejo, St. Helena, and Yountville) and is one of only 23 young women of the Golden Gate Area Council to achieve this honor, Link said.

"She's an amazing woman with a sweet, quiet spirit." said Link, a lifetime Girl Scout. "The girls loved her leadership, and she really achieved her goal. The fact that she's done it in less than two years is remarkable."

Doing it during a worldwide pandemic added a whole other layer of issues to overcome, Link said.

Through Scouts, Chen has "grown as a leader and experienced many adventures," Link said.