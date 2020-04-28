Napa County has lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Bay Area

Another two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Napa County on Tuesday -- both American Canyon residents -- bringing the total to 66, the county reported.
Napa County has the fewest confirmed cases among the nine Bay Area counties, as well as the second lowest incidence per 100,000 population, according to Stanford University’s Big Local News project.
Napa has 47 cases per 100,000 population, while neighboring Sonoma County has 222 cases or 44.9 per 100,000 -- the lowest in the Bay Area.
Adjacent Solano County has 231 cases, or 51.6 per 100,000 population.
San Francisco County has the highest incidence: 161.9 per 100,000 population, followed by San Mateo County: 1,080 cases or 140.9 per 100,000.
Lake County, located outside the Bay Area, has reported six cases or 9.3 per 100,000 population.
One Napa County case remains hospitalized. Since the coronavirus hit Napa, there have been nine hospitalizations and two deaths, the county reported.
Napa’s 66 confirmed cases are part of a total of 45,244 cases in California and 1,003,625 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday. There have been 1,798 deaths in California, 57,812 deaths in the U.S.
According to the county, 1,289 people have been tested, which is 26 more than on Monday, with 961 testing negative and results pending for 262 individuals.
Napa County said the public should expect to see increased testing reports this week. Testing is now open to anyone living in Napa County with symptoms and first responders and healthcare workers on the community that may have been exposed to COVID 19.
Please visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the County’s COVID-19 resources and data.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to:
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.