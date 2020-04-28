Napa County has lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Bay Area

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Napa County on Tuesday -- both American Canyon residents -- bringing the total to 66, the county reported.

Napa County has the fewest confirmed cases among the nine Bay Area counties, as well as the second lowest incidence per 100,000 population, according to Stanford University’s Big Local News project.

Napa has 47 cases per 100,000 population, while neighboring Sonoma County has 222 cases or 44.9 per 100,000 -- the lowest in the Bay Area.

Adjacent Solano County has 231 cases, or 51.6 per 100,000 population.

San Francisco County has the highest incidence: 161.9 per 100,000 population, followed by San Mateo County: 1,080 cases or 140.9 per 100,000.

Lake County, located outside the Bay Area, has reported six cases or 9.3 per 100,000 population.

One Napa County case remains hospitalized. Since the coronavirus hit Napa, there have been nine hospitalizations and two deaths, the county reported.

Napa’s 66 confirmed cases are part of a total of 45,244 cases in California and 1,003,625 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday. There have been 1,798 deaths in California, 57,812 deaths in the U.S.