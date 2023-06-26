Napa County is receiving plenty of advice on how to improve fire protection in its rural areas, though adding firefighters and turning other ideas into reality would cost millions of dollars.

The county had a 295-page fire department master plan done by the consulting firm AP Triton. The company came up with 30 recommendations for the unincorporated areas outside of cities.

All of this landed before the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with memories of the 2017 Atlas, Tubbs and Nuns fires and the 2020 Hennessey and Glass fires still seared into the local psyche.

"What we don't have here — and that is not in the scope of the document — is how we should prioritize and allocate our scarce fiscal resources," Supervisor Anne Cottrell said.

That is to come next. Board chair Belia Ramos broached the idea of forming a countywide fire district that could be funded by a dedicated parcel tax, something that would have to go to voters.

It's unclear precisely how much all of the recommendations might cost, since the study doesn't list a price estimate for most of them. Sometimes, the cost is staff time.

The Napa County Fire Department serves the rural areas outside of the county's five cities, responding to wildfires, structure fires, disasters and medical emergencies. The county for decades has contracted with Cal Fire to run the department.

This coverage area includes world-famous Napa County wine country, as the study makes clear. It mentions the billions of dollars annually in revenue and employment that vineyards and the wine industry provide, making some of the stakes clear.

The beginning of the study states its purpose — to keep the county fire department from lagging behind community growth and risks.

Add three engine companies — which would mean hiring 18 firefighters — at an annual estimated cost of $2.3 million apiece, the study recommended. That would provide better fire protection and emergency response coverage for the entire county.

"The challenge with adding engine companies is, where can they be housed?" said Kurt Latipow of AP Triton.

The rural county has four fire stations with paid firefighters and 14 with volunteer firefighters. AP Triton questioned whether all of those stations are in the best locations.

“A better distribution of stations may improve overall response time performance,” the study said, urging another study be done on this particular topic.

Consider having Napa County Fire's medical response expand from basic to advanced life support, the study said. Respiratory, stroke and cardiac patients account for 20% of the medical service demand. Fire engines can sometimes reach patients more quickly than ambulances.

"Can we fund that?" Cottrell said. "I don't know."

The AP Triton study included a survey of county fire department officers, firefighters, labor leaders and others. Among other things, it asked what the critical issues are that face the department. Among the responses:

Inadequate response from volunteers.

The ability to maintain career Cal Fire staffing levels is in crisis.

Vehicle maintenance.

Current model with a mix of paid/volunteer firefighters is dysfunctional.

The amount of mandatory overtime.

The survey also asked about the department's strengths. Among the responses:

Key players in the right positions.

Local knowledge adds a lot of value.

Skill sets brought in from Cal Fire.

Apparatus is top of the line.

There is a lot of pride in being a Napa County firefighter.

New Cal Fire contract

Napa County will continue to have Cal Fire run the county fire department at least until July 2025. On Tuesday, supervisors voted to renew the county's Cal Fire contract for two years at a cost of $39 million.

The new contract calls for more than the status quo. The present Cal Fire staffing includes two battalion chiefs, 41 fire personnel and 15 seasonal firefighters, a county report said.

Over the two years, Napa County Fire under the Cal Fire contract will add a battalion chief, six full-time firefighters and five seasonal firefighters. That addresses at least some of the extra personnel called for in the AP Triton report.

"We're moving in the right direction," county Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin said.

Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison said the two-year contract gives Napa County time to figure out further steps. The county can remain in partnership with Cal Fire or look at alternatives.

Grand jury weighs in

In addition, the 2022-23 Napa County grand jury is giving advice to the county about the drop in the number of volunteer firefighters over the past two decades.

"Napa County Volunteer Firefighters — Lack of Volunteers and Their Utilization Are Burning Issues” is the name of the recent grand jury report. It did not come before supervisors on Tuesday, but the county must issue a response in the coming weeks.

The county had more than 200 firefighting volunteers in 2001. That had shrunk to fewer than 100 active volunteers in 2022, the report said.

“According to the volunteer fire chiefs, Napa’s rural communities no longer retain the younger generation,” the report said. “Furthermore, some of the new homeowners in the rural areas use their property as a second home and only occupy it for part of the year.”

Emphasize having volunteers respond to large fires in a “surge” capacity and de-emphasize routine calls, the grand jury recommended. Napa County Fire would shift from using volunteers as backup support for all emergencies, it said.

About 80% of all dispatched calls are for medical assistance. The full-time, paid fire stations can respond to these emergencies much faster than the volunteers, the report said.

“Under the new operational model, the volunteers could be designated as reserve firefighters and be organized under a single command when deployed to fight a large fire,” the new grand jury report said.

Existing volunteer stations would not disappear under the new operational model and the volunteers could still provide emergency service if needed. But their primary role would shift from responding to routine emergency calls to that of a reserve force, it said.

What the Napa County fire study recommends Here are some of the recommendations in a Napa County Fire Department master plan by AP Triton consultants: Evaluate and fund updated station locations.

Adopt performance standards.

Contract with Cal Fire for three battalion chiefs.

Contract with Cal Fire to staff three additional engine companies.

Consider specific annual emergency medical training requirements for each firefighter.

Identify an inspection frequency for all structures.

Replace the Cal Fire apparatus maintenance facility.

Investigate all fires.

Increase use of a statistically based quality management program.

