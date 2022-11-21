Napa County has too many bumps in the road

Roads to Napa County’s upscale wineries and hotels are too often paved with potholes, if the latest pavement ratings are any indication.

Napa County fared poorly in the 2021 pavement condition scores recently released by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The county and its five cities had a combined score of 55, tying Sonoma County for worst in the nine-county Bay Area.

Scores are on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being best. A three-year moving average is used for the calculations. A score of 55 means that roads are considered “at risk.”

There are bright spots. Yountville had the county’s best roads with a score of 76, though still below MTC’s Bay Area-wide target of the mid-80s. The city of Napa was second with 68.

But unincorporated Napa County outside of the cities had a score of 46, lowest among unincorporated areas. Only the cities of Sebastopol, Petaluma and Pacifica fared worse out of 109 regional cities, towns and counties.

County officials have said the major wildfires of 2017 and 2020 and subsequent cleanup and rebuilding projects have led to more wear and tear on rural roads from big trucks. Rural roads have also been battered by floods.

However, Napa County has spent record amounts of money on road repairs in recent years, $25 million in 2021 and $23 million in 2022. A wildfire settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and federal money for flood and earthquake repairs also provided boosts. The gains would show up in future pavement scores.

One thing hasn’t come to pass — the Measure T transportation tax hasn’t yet created a local road pavement score renaissance.

Napa County voters in 2012 passed Measure T, a half-cent sales tax to improve local roads. The tax took effect in 2018, when a similarly priced flood control tax expired. It brings in about $23 million annually.

But the county’s combined 2021 pavement score is slightly worse than before Measure T kicked in. The tax revenue to date hasn't made local roads close to being pothole-free.

"They would be even worse without Measure T," said Kate Miller, executive director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. "But the money is trickling in and the cost of construction and materials are going up far more than the amount of revenues that we have.”

The way to make Measure T work better is to use the revenues to borrow money, Miller said. Then jurisdictions wouldn't have to save the tax revenues for bigger projects while costs rise. The money would have a higher value today than in years to come.

How did Napa County's roads get so bad? Navigating the Napa Valley’s worst roads can take equal parts skill and instinct. Knowing where the worst potholes are, experienced drivers weave their cars in and out.

Miller said the cost of issuing debt is less than losses due to the eroding dollar.

But Measure T doesn't allow for bonding, and making that change would require returning to voters. Miller said that's an issue that transportation officials will explore in the coming year.

Local transportation leaders a decade ago decided Measure T wouldn't allow bonding as a concession to keep the Napa County Taxpayers Association from opposing the measure.

Julie Lucido, the city of Napa's public works director, addressed her city's scores, which have remained in the 68 range since Measure T took effect.

"The pavement condition index is an average rating across all of the city’s 470 lane-miles of streets," she said. "Millions of dollars are needed to be invested annually to just hold the rating score. Pavement conditions will degrade each year due to impacts from age, vehicle loads, subgrade instability, water intrusion and utility trenching."

Reduced staffing related to the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily impacted the scheduling of some work. Recent and planned hiring will allow the city to increase the project pace going forward, she said.

Past Measure T projects include reconstructing portions of Trower Avenue, Soscol Avenue, Trancas Street and streets in the Westwood neighborhood. Future plans include repaving Jefferson Street from Trower Avenue to Sierra Avenue in 2023, she said.

The city is not only paving streets, but also doing such things as repairing sidewalks, installing curb ramps, improving traffic signals, adding and improving bike lanes and making drainage repairs, according to Lucido.

"The comprehensive nature of our projects requires a thorough design process and costs more than only addressing the pavement section of the street," Lucido said.

The Bay Area-wide pavement score for 2021 was 67. MTC chairperson and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, in a news release, called the results a “mixed bag.”

“The good news is our counties and cities have been able to prevent major deterioration," he wrote. "… The bad news is we’re still a long way away from our goal of bringing the Bay Area streets and roads into a state of good repair, which would raise the regional average into the mid-80s.”

And Napa County has further to go than most counties.

Bay Area pavement scores Scores are on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being best. Napa County Yountville — 76

Napa — 68

Calistoga — 61

American Canyon —61

St. Helena — 52

Unincorporated Napa County — 46

Aggregate county and cities —55 Bay Area Top 5 Cupertino — 84

Orinda — 83

Palo Alto — 83

Dublin — 82

Brentwood — 81 Bay Area Bottom 5 Pacifica — 42

Petaluma — 44

Sebastopol — 46

Unincorporated Napa County — 46

Vallejo — 48 (Source: Metropolitan Transportation Commission)