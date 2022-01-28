Napa County hasn't shaken drought yet with dry January

Napa County hopes for a big-time rain year to emphatically smash the deep, two-year drought have somewhat withered amid a mostly sunny, warm, dry January.
More than 18 inches of rain fell at Napa State Hospital from the beginning of the rain year on Oct. 1 into early January. That huge head start made a drought-buster look at least possible.
Three bone-dry weeks later, reaching even the normal rainfall season total of 25 inches at Napa State Hospital looks questionable. Given the chances for big storms typically peter out after March, the next two months will tell the story.
“The first half of February does not look promising,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology.
Still, spring rains to bail out the rain season are not out of the question.
“We’ve had Miracle Marches before,” he said.
The city of Napa receives most of its water from Lake Hennessey reservoir that relies on runoff in the mountains east of Rutherford and from the State Water Project that relies on the Sierra Nevada snowpack. January hasn’t been a big help to either.
Lake Hennessey is 87% full, just a little fuller than in early January. The State Water Project is to deliver 25% of the city’s allocation, with no carry-over from past years available. Neither of those totals portends an end to the drought.
“We’ve said all along this is going to be a multi-year recovery,” City of Napa Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.
Without more rain, Lake Hennessey could be below 60% again by next fall, going into a zone that Eldredge called "uncomfortable." Conservation measures imposed by the city last year, such as restrictions on irrigation, remain in effect.
“We still need to be prudent,” Eldredge said. “I will feel better when we’re back having some carry-over on the state side and having Hennessey completely full.”
The nature of storms is important, she said. One storm or two storms spread out don't do much for Lake Hennessey recharge. The key is having three to four storms in close succession.
St. Helena's Bell Canyon Reservoir filled up amid the early rainy season storms after falling to 35% last summer. The city lifted penalties for exceeding water usage allocations but is still emphasizing conservation.
Pechner said high pressure over Washington and northern Idaho kept the storm track away from Napa County during much of January. A recent vegetation fuel moisture reading on Atlas Peak was 6.7%, which is almost a summertime reading.
A historic October storm and particularly wet December have been key to the rain season so far.
“Without those two events, we’d be in just dire straits,” Pechner said. “We’d be as dry as you can be in the middle of winter.”
The National Weather Service for much of latter January said computer models indicated a wet start to February. But in recent days, it backed off this forecast.
"Looking at all available long-term guidance, not seeing any signs of rain through at least the first week of February," said a forecast posted Thursday morning on the National Weather Service Bay Area website.
On Friday, the long-range prognostic had forecasters thinking about the latter half of February for significant rain chances.
Notable California droughts include 1863-64, 1929-1934, 1976-77, 1987-92, 2007-09, and 2012-16, according to the state Department of Water Resources.
And now there’s the latest drought that has been dented but not vanquished. Napa State Hospital in rain year 2019-20 received only 12.19 inches of rain and in 2020-21 received only 10.24 inches, a historic double-punch of dryness. The rain year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
The supercharged start to the 2021-22 rain year made a drought-buster look oh-so-close. Yet, for now anyway, the rain has given way to an all-too-familiar run of sunny days.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
