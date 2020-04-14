Napa County health leader discusses criteria for a return-to-normal

Napa County isn’t acting in a vacuum, given Gov. Gavin Newsom has all of California under a shelter-at-home order. The Napa County order issued by Relucio gives more specifics for this county.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory expressed concern that Bay Area counties might reopen in a disorganized fashion, with some communities causing pressure on others that aren’t as ready.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht asked how testing is going, given expanded testing is a key to relaxing physical distancing orders. As of Tuesday morning, 731 residents had been tested, resulting in 38 known cases. Testing has been a challenge statewide and nationwide.

“Although there have been a lot of announcements about increasing testing, the faucet has been dripping slowly,” Relucio said “We see a little more gradually. I'm going to be measured and say I’ll believe it when I see it.”

On another front, computer modeling suggests Napa County will indeed “flatten the curve” if residents adhere to shelter-at-home and social distancing. The goal is to spread out infections so hospitals can handle the peak of COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization.