Napa County hears plans to tackle homelessness

“We believe working with Napa County and its cities, this is an incredibly solvable challenge,” Moss said.

But All Home doesn’t see placing today’s homeless into homes as solving homelessness. The group said another piece is the substantial number of people who are not yet homeless but on the cusp of homelessness.

About 900,000 people in the region fall into the extremely low-income category, Kirkey said. They essentially don’t make enough money to live in a region that has become more expensive over the last decade.

For every homeless person housed in the region in recent years, two people have become homeless, Kirkey said.

“We think a prevention framework is very, very important to keep people from drifting into homelessness, oftentimes essentially because of poverty,” he said.

For that reason, the All Home approach stresses prevention. As a possible goal, Napa County might in one year move 46 people into interim shelters, move 93 people into permanent homes and help another 187 people avoid homelessness, according to a chart shown to supervisors.