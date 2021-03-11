Napa County hears report on wine industry, tourism in flux

McMillan said tourism and related taxes are part of Napa County now. The taxes provide revenue for street and services.

“There are examples of mass tourism that has kind of wrecked things,” he said. “I was in Venice two years ago now. You’re elbow-to-elbow.”

Some tourist regions are starting to think about who is coming in terms of payback. For Napa County, the day-tripper comes for one day and doesn’t stay in a hotel. Venice and other places are trying to get tourists to slow down and enjoy longer stays, he said.

Also, there’s the idea of getting people to spread out more and experience the region, instead of only the mass tourism sites.

“We don’t have to have everybody going to the same spots in Napa or the same five wineries and suffering from that mass tourism,” McMillan said.

In response to another question, McMillan said the overall trend is toward consolidation and fewer family wineries. That concerned Planning Commission Chairperson Andrew Mazotti.

“If someone looks at Napa and says ‘That’s a lot of the character of Napa, we don’t want that to happen,’ what do you do to help facilitate these families being able to keep these wineries?” Mazotti said.