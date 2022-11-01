Napa County helps Berryessa Highlands

Berryessa Highlands is a remote community in hills along southern Lake Berryessa that is receiving a helping hand from Napa County in the aftermath of wildfires and storms.

The county Board of Supervisors last week agreed to loan $345,000 to repair a wastewater pond damaged when storms in late 2020 triggered a landslide. That brought the total amount of outstanding county loans to the community over the years to $2.8 million.

“I know these are tough decisions and tough conversations, but we don’t have many options,” county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said at the special Thursday meeting.

Like many small communities, the Highlands faces aging water and wastewater infrastructure and ever-tightening regulations, with relatively few residents to absorb the costs. Customers already pay, on average, more than $4,000 annually for water and wastewater services.

A big blow came when the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in August 2020 destroyed about 100 of the Highlands’ 350 homes, leaving even fewer customers.

The water and wastewater systems are run by the Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District. The district is governed by a five-person board with the same members as the county Board of Supervisors.

Since 2008, Napa County has made eight loans to the district totaling more than $3.9 million. The balance after repayments is $2.8 million, including last week's loan, according to county reports.

A change for the better could be coming. Napa County is negotiating with Sun Communities to renovate and operate the Steele Canyon resort. A rejuvenated resort would be a big, new paying customer for the Highlands water and wastewater system.

“We’re expecting a significant increase in revenue once the resort is commissioned, is active,” said Christopher Silke, the district engineer.

Pedroza agreed that a rejuvenated Berryessa resort would make a difference.

“That’s the hope, but it’s realistic hope, because of the investment that’s made,” he said. “That’s the hope of repayment.”

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht cautioned against expecting resort renovations to be an instant cure-all that leads to sudden, dramatic rate decreases.

“There’s a big hole that’s already dug,” Wagenknecht said. “We’re filling that hole, but the big hole has already been dug.”

Meanwhile, the damaged wastewater pond is empty, given the district took steps to avoid contaminating the environment. But the state Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board wants it repaired this month, a county report said.

The loss of the pond means losing 2 million gallons of storage space that would be needed during a wet winter, county officials said.

“We needed it in 2017,” Silke said. “It will rain again in California. We will need that capacity.”

The Board of Supervisors on Oct. 24 awarded a $314,000 contract to repair the pond to Eakle Construction and Trucking of Pope Valley. The loan also covers a $31,000 construction contingency.