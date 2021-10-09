Napa County Historical Society opens new exhibit on the local wine industry

The Napa County Historical Society just opened its newest exhibit at the Goodman Library, which seeks to show both visitors and locals the trajectory of the valley’s wine industry. As the first deep-dive exhibit of the “Who Tells Our Story?” series, the “Wine: Our Story” installment will be on display through the fall and includes photos, artifacts and other educational materials about the industry’s reach in Napa.

“We put out a call to all 500 wineries, and we got 53 answers,” said NCHS’s Executive Director Sheli Smith. Photos of Napa’s founding families, children playing in vineyards, and more line the walls of the library’s exhibit space, with each winery contributing the images that meant the most to them personally.

“I wanted to see how people would see themselves and the story they would tell,” said Smith. “And to me, that was really exciting.”