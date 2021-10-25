Napa County hit by a drought-denter, but not drought buster

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very early in the assessment, but we hope to have the road opened in a week or less,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said Monday morning.

Another was the closure Monday morning of Highway 128 at Lake Berryessa between Markley Cove and Monticello Dam, which was closed for several hours before crews could clean up a mudslide. Greenbaum said a report done after the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex Fire identified this as a severe burn area vulnerable to a slide.

Lake Hennessey reservoir, a major city of Napa water source in the mountains east of Rutherford, within a few days rose from 58% full to 66% full. During the 2020-21 rainy season, it actually lost water.

Creeks that barely ran last rainy season over the weekend surged with water, as did the upvalley stretches of Napa River. They went from bone-dry to reborn in the course of a few days.

Hillsides that looked primed to burn a couple of weeks ago as of Monday were soaked. Pechner said the storms put an end to fire season.

“The earliest we’ve seen the end of fire season in, I don’t know how many years,” he said.

Last year, Napa County faced the threat of public safety power shutoffs because of fire danger weather into December.