Napa County hit with a new COVID shutdown order affecting businesses of all types

A tougher regional stay home order, with new restrictions on businesses and activities, will take effect at midnight Thursday after vacant regional ICU beds dropped Wednesday to 12.9%, Napa County announced.

With COVID-19 cases — and deaths — surging across the state and locally, county officials had been warning for almost two weeks that new restrictions seemed likely as the regional ICU vacancy rate hovered near the 15% trigger. The vacancy rate was 15.8% on Tuesday, with Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory saying that business owners were on the “edge of their seats.”

Current bans on indoor restaurant dining and wine tastings, for example, will now be extended to outdoor operations for at least three weeks, with restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery.

The order closes indoor and outdoor private gatherings of any size, the county said in a Nixle alert. People will be told to stay at home as much as possible and avoid mixing with other households. Hair salons, movie theaters, breweries and bars are among the businesses that will have to close. Schools that are already open to in-person learning will be able to remain open.

The order also will limit retail store capacity to 20% and grocery-only store capacity to 35%. Mask wearing and physical distancing will be required.