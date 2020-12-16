Napa County hit with a new COVID shutdown order affecting businesses of all types

A tougher regional stay home order, with new restrictions on businesses and activities, will take effect at midnight Thursday after vacant regional ICU beds dropped Wednesday to 12.9%, Napa County announced.
With COVID-19 cases — and deaths — surging across the state and locally, county officials had been warning for almost two weeks that new restrictions seemed likely as the regional ICU vacancy rate hovered near the 15% trigger. The vacancy rate was 15.8% on Tuesday, with Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory saying that business owners were on the “edge of their seats.”
Current bans on indoor restaurant dining and wine tastings, for example, will now be extended to outdoor operations for at least three weeks, with restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery.
The order closes indoor and outdoor private gatherings of any size, the county said in a Nixle alert. People will be told to stay at home as much as possible and avoid mixing with other households. Hair salons, movie theaters, breweries and bars are among the businesses that will have to close. Schools that are already open to in-person learning will be able to remain open.
The order also will limit retail store capacity to 20% and grocery-only store capacity to 35%. Mask wearing and physical distancing will be required.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/37nSp8f
In a news release, Napa County said the new order is intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 which has gathered ever greater momentum since October.
Six Bay Area counties had already imposed the tougher restrictions, but Napa and several others decided to wait until the ICU vacancy rate had dropped below 15%. In addition to Napa, other counties now falling under the governor’s stay-at-home order are Solano, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey.
The lifting of the order will hinge on the region’s ICU capacity being at or exceeding 15%.
Napa County has been setting daily and weekly COVID records this month, with 629 cases and four deaths last week. Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, has joined her counterparts nationally in urging people to trim back holiday socializing and stay within household bubbles to control COVID spread.
Relucio said Tuesday that 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive in Napa County this week, and 1,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending federal approval. This first distribution is for healthcare workers, long-term care workers and skilled nursing home residents.
In an early setback, Queen of the Valley Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, then got a call from Pfizer indicating that the shipment may have been shipped “too cold,” the hospital said in a news release.
Queen of the Valley said Wednesday it had now received the full replacement shipment and would begin this week with vaccinating its highest priority caregivers as planned.
