Napa County Public Health is celebrating National Public Health Week by hosting the free Community Health Fair.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St. near downtown Napa. It is to include Zumba, hands-only CPR training, an art session with a local artist, story time, performances, health assessments, raffles and more.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be offered for people 6 months and older; no pre-registration required.
County Public Health held a similar health fair at Fuller Park last spring following a hiatus after 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 30 community groups gathered Sunday in downtown Napa for the county's first in-person health fair in three years.
Howard Yune, Register video
Photos: Napa County takes its Public Health Fair back to the people
Napa County Public Health Fair
Heather Bailie, a volunteer at the Napa Farmers Market booth during Sunday's Napa County Public Health Fair, greeted visitors young and old while wearing a peapod costume. The market, which offers fresh produce in downtown Napa twice a week, was one of about 30 groups represented at the fair at Fuller Park.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
Albert Cano of Sonoma attempted to negotiate a short but twisting path while wearing "drunk goggles" designed to simulate the experience of intoxication with a blood-alcohol percentage of 0.26. The exhibit, staged by the Alcohol and Drug Services wing of Napa County Health and Human Services, formed one of about 30 booths at the county's Public Health Fair Sunday at Fuller Park.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
A display set up by the Michael Leonardi Foundation at Sunday's Napa County Public Health Fair included a montage published in People magazine of people who have died after overdosing on fentanyl, the drug that claimed Leonardi's life in February 2020. His parents Mona and Mark created his namesake foundation in their son's memory to raise awareness about the drug, which is often falsely labeled in the guise of legal prescription drugs.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
An open-air Zumba dance session was one of the more active attractions Sunday during the annual Napa County Public Health Fair, the first to be held in three years following back-to-back cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers moved the fair to downtown Fuller Park from its previous home at the health department's south Napa headquarters.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
Marty Devitt of Napa received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Sunday afternoon at Fuller Park, which hosted Napa County's first Public Health Fair since the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020. In addition to inoculations, visitors at the fair visited stations set up by about 30 county, community, health care and other groups devoted to health care, mental health, substance abuse awareness and other fields.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
A large infographic display detailing the effects of alcohol adorned one of about 30 booths Sunday afternoon at the annual Napa County Public Health Fair, which was held at Fuller Park after going on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa County Public Health Fair
A little mannequin belted into a baby seat greeted passers-by at one of the booths set up at Fuller Park for the Napa County Public Health Fair, which returned Sunday after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
Howard Yune, Register
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or
beberling@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.