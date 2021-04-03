Napa County holding wildfire summit to prepare for 2021 fire season

The county needs financial incentives for people to undertake better fuel management. And it needs to identify funding for the priorities in the community fire protection plan, Klobas said.

Napa Valley Vintners is going into the April 6 meeting with expectations.

“We hope it will be clear and unambiguous that this is the biggest priority of our county government and special action steps will be taking to prevent and mitigate wildfire disasters, starting with this upcoming fire season and into the future,” Stults said.

The county can’t just sit back and hope that wildfires won’t happen again, he said. “That’s not working.”

Winegrowers of Napa County and Napa Valley Grapegrowers have also asked the county to focus on wildfire prevention. The county Board of Supervisors last fall said it would tackle fire-related issues before fire season and April 6 is when it makes good on that pledge.

'All hands on deck'

County Supervisor Diane Dillon and Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza have expressed a sense of urgency. Their supervisorial districts were hard-hit by the 2017 and 2020 wildfires.