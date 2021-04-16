Napa County holds first COVID-19 clinic to include those 16 years and older

Napa County partnered with the City of Napa and Kaiser-Permanente Friday for the first local clinic to vaccinate people as young as 16 years since eligibility opened up statewide on Thursday, officials said.

The clinic, held at the Meritage Resort in south Napa, expected to vaccinate 1,400 people who had appointments.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said that since "eligibility is open to all those aged 16 and up, we are laser focused on achieving community immunity for Napa County."

Cindy Calvillo, chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente, Vacaville, said she expected the demand to outpace vaccine availability for the near future. "We are committed to partnering with Napa County and City of Napa until all those who want a vaccine get one," Calvillo said.

Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau, said his organization had worked to recruit people from the ag sector who still didn't have their vaccinations.