Napa County home price hits all-time median high, with flood of new buyers from Bay Area

“Now she’s got a home in Napa, paying $4,500 a month for her mortgage and she bought almost a million dollar property,” said Mau.

“It’s kind of incredible how the market has shifted,” continued Mau. “Six to eight months ago, it was a seller and a buyer’s market. Now we have so many buyers (combined with low interest rates) that we’re seeing this craziness."

Even with Napa County’s unemployment rate at historic highs, there are still many people working full time who are qualified to buy a home, she noted.

“We’ve created a beautiful monster here,” she said.

For some listings in Napa County, especially those in the $800,000 and up range, 12 to 14 offers aren’t uncommon, said Mau.

At the beginning of COVID-19, some buyers wanted more isolated properties and locations, but after the fires, “they are thinking twice about moving so far off the grid.” Even something like the increased cost of fire insurance can be a deterrent, she noted.

Mau has a home listed for $888,888 at 1592 Milton Road that is quite close to the median price. To address the water problems in that area, the homeowner is having a new water tank system installed.