Napa County home prices and sales both dropped year-over-year, according to a recent report from Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS).

The median price of a home sold in Napa County was $835,000 this March. Last March, the median sold price was $880,000. However, that’s still higher than this February’s number, when the median sold price of a Napa County home was $730,000.

A total of 88 homes were sold in Napa County in March, a decline when compared to the 143 sold in March 2022. To compare, 59 homes were sold in Napa County this February.

The value of Napa County closed real estate sales in March totaled $107.2 million, reported BAREIS. Last year March, that number topped $176.4 million.

Napa Realtor Jonna Beck Lewis, with Corcoran Icon Properties, is selling a home in the current median price range at 2221 Adrian St. in Napa. Priced at $845,000, this remodeled home includes four bedrooms and two baths within 1,587 square feet.

“Vintage charm meets modern flair in this stunning home located near Downtown Napa,” reads the listing. “Originally built in 1900, this lovely lady has been completely updated and remodeled to offer all the curb appeal of a true vintage gem.”

She’s had a number of showings and “steady” interest, said Lewis.

The realtor said she’s noticed an increase in home shoppers in the valley. “I’m seeing a lot more buyers all of a sudden which I think is weather related.”

With spring and warmer temperatures, “a lot of people are back at it,” Lewis noted. Those potential buyers “may be used to the interest rates,” that rose over the past few months, yet at the same time, they’re “frustrated with lack of inventory.”

While that can lead to less push-back on prices, “buyers are not willing to overpay or go crazy,” especially for a house that requires significant work.

According to Oscar Wei, deputy chief economist with the California Association of Realtors, the California real estate market saw volatility in recent months when interest rates hovered at around 7% and again during the banking crisis in early March.

People were taking a “wait and see strategy,” at that time, said Wei.

“Recently, we started seeing rates come back down,” Wei noted. “That could prompt some buyers to come back into the market.” Yet that impact will probably not be observed until later in April, because it takes time for closings to process.

"We are already seeing some pent-up demand that could actually move April sales up slightly,” said Wei.

“The general trend applies to Napa and wine country,” he said. “We will see some increase in supply but probably not as much as we have in the past. Tight supply is going to prevent prices from falling too much especially as we are heading into the home buying season.”

As of April 13, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR was 6.83%, according to Bankrate.com The national average 30-year fixed refinance APR was 6.94%, according to Bankrate's latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.