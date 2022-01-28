Napa County home prices hit record high in 2021: Median sold price is $825,750

What does it cost to own a home in Napa County these days? More than ever before.

Napa County homebuyers spent an estimated $825,750 in 2021 to buy a home in the Valley, statistics from BAREIS report. That’s an all-time high and a 10.2% increase over 2020 prices.

“It’s inventory,” said Giselle Lampe of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. “We just have such a low amount of inventory,” coupled with high demand.

The 2021 real estate market “was crazy,” said realtor Lani Cooke of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. “I’ve been doing this for over 35 years, and I’ve seen markets when there’s low inventory and things get multiple offers, but the percentage these prices have gone over asking (price) is mind-boggling.”

Cooke talked about a listing in American Canyon that got 14 offers.

“It was a dated house that needed someone to give it love,” said Cooke. “We were listed in the mid $500,000s, and it went for just under $600,000.” Listed in that “affordable” range, buyers “pounced,” she said. “It’s pretty nuts.”

A house Cooke listed at 1040 Bella Drive in Napa was listed for $825,000 in August. It sold for $1 million, according to real estate records. The seller countered four offers, “all in the high $900,000s,” she said.

Cooke said she doesn’t currently have any listings in the $800,000 range. However, she’s expecting something in about a month, she said.

“It’s a darling vintage home in the Old Town area,” Cooke said. “It’s been redone, got a large lot and it’s just really adorable. It’s turnkey. I’m thinking low $900,000s is where we’re going to list it.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Lampe has a listing close to the median sold price: a home at 2593 Yajome Street in Napa is priced at $889,900.

It’s a two-bedroom, two-bath home, but it also includes an attached ADU-like unit (which had been used as an industrial kitchen).

“It’s a good for anybody who’s looking for a secondary rental or who has a home-based business,” said the realtor.

The Yajome house was listed on Tuesday and by the afternoon four showings were already scheduled, said Lampe.

Does she expect multiple offers? Based on that second unit “I’m not sure if that’s going to encourage more buyers because of the possibilities or if it will soften it a little bit because people will say ‘I don’t need that,’” extra space.

Susan Pujals with Homestead Real Estate has a listing at 20 Firefly Lane in Napa. The asking price is $799,000.

“What we’re seeing is multiple offers on most inventory,” said Pujals. “There’s a shortage of inventory right now, and there’s a lot of buyers out there that’s driving the median price point.”

For example, earlier this month, she had a listing at 59 Dickerson Lane in Napa that got 16 offers. “We priced it at $949,000, and it closed at $1.2 million.”

Her associate, Sierra Pujals, said one newer trend that’s emerged during COVID is for sellers to pay for the home inspection upfront and then present that information to buyers. This helps avoid a situation where multiple buyers are each setting up their own home inspections and fewer people visiting inside the home.

“It’s a smarter way for a seller to operate,” said Sierra Pujals. “As a result, 90% of the time (such homes) will generate ‘as is’ offers.”

As for 2022, “I think it’s going to be another really busy year for both buyers and sellers,” said Susan Pujals. Believe it or not, compared to a lot of the bigger Bay Area cities, “Napa is still super affordable,” she said.

“The pandemic brought attention to Napa Valley more so than ever before,” said Lampe. “People can partially work from home and love the lifestyle that Napa Valley provides. And it’s not that far from either Sacramento or San Francisco,” for workers who are part-time commuters.

“Despite signs of moderating in the second half of the year, California’s housing market continued to outperform last year’s level and remained competitive even as home prices rose at a double-digit pace — a testament to the imbalance of high demand and not enough homes on the market for sale,” said 2022 CAR President Otto Catrina, a Bay Area real estate broker and Realtor. “For the year as a whole, the market turned in its best performance in more than a decade, as buyers took advantage of historically low-interest rates and continued to value the benefits of homeownership amid another year of the pandemic.”

California home prices remained below the $800,000 benchmark for the third straight month as the seasonal slowdown continued. Despite a deceleration in growth at the end of the year, the statewide median price rose to $796,570 in December, up 1.8% from November’s $782,480 and up 11% from the $717,930 recorded in December 2020. The double-digit annual price gain was the 17th consecutive month with more than a 10% increase since the summer of 2020. The annual increase was also the smallest since July 2020 as the share of high-end homes continued to moderate since July 2021. For the year as a whole, California set a new annual record median price of $786,750, improving 19.3% from the prior year.

“The state’s housing market is expected to perform solidly this year as the economy recovers further and consumers’ desire to buy remains elevated,” said CAR Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine. “However, with COVID cases surging and inventory constraints remaining an issue, the housing market will see headwinds of ongoing high inflation, which will put pressure on the Fed to raise rates sooner than previously expected. These factors will increase the cost of borrowing and put more affordability burden on potential homebuyers who want to purchase in 2022.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.