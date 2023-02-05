Even amid fluctuating interest rates, inflation and talk of recession, Napa County home prices continue to reach new records.

In 2021, it cost about $825,750 to buy a home in Napa County, according to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services. In 2022, that figure reached an all-time high of $925,000.

“Napa is a prestigious place to live and,” said Realtor Zack Sperow, who works with Keller Williams Napa. “We have something that a lot of people want: single-family homes in a world-renowned location.”

At the same time, Sperow added, “there isn’t a lot of inventory here in general,” which leads to higher home prices but also fewer sales.

In fact, the number of homes sold in Napa County in 2022 declined 27%, dropping from 1,594 sold in 2021 to 1,166 in 2022. That’s the lowest number of local homes sold since 2008.

Between October and December, “things were really slowing down” with the local real estate market, said Sperow. “Then January hit and it’s just turned back on again.”

He attributes that to a few factors. One, interest rates have slowly come down. Second, Napa County’s real estate market did not “crash” in 2022 as some might have feared.

“And buyers are tired of waiting,” he said. Many still want “to pull the trigger” and buy a home in Napa.

For example, consider a listing Sperow has at 2425 Kiess Barn Place near Linda Vista Avenue in Napa.

The home was originally priced at $979,000. Sperow said one couple hoped to buy it earlier in 2022 but after mortgage interest rates rose again, they realized their monthly payment (including taxes) would be about $6,800.

Their response? “No way.” They’d continue to rent, and for much less money, they told Sperow.

The Kiess Barn house was delisted for several months and recently put back on the market, this time for $939,000. As of Wednesday, Sperow had at least one offer.

Lee W. Miller, another local Realtor and a past president of the Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors, said he’s not surprised by the 2022 statistics.

He noted buyers using one particular strategy to mitigate higher interest rates.

Savvy buyers are likely leveraging rate buy-downs, "which became very popular the past year or so,” said Miller.

In one such example, the buyer’s interest rate would drop by two points in year one, increase one point in year two and then return to the original purchase rate in year three. By that third year, many economists believe interest rates will be back in the 4% range. Those buyers can then refinance and benefit from the appreciation of the home.

As prices rose in 2022, that meant fewer qualified and willing buyers were actively shopping, which meant that those homes that were on the market could take longer to sell.

In turn, “sellers may not have been able to sell for as much as they would have liked,” Miller said.

As for the overall statewide real estate market, a short respite in rising interest rates helped edge up California home sales in December to break a three-month sales decline but still remained below the 250,000 level for the second straight month, reported the California Association of Realtors.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 240,330 in December, according to information collected by CAR.

The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2022 if sales maintained the December pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales. December’s sales pace was up 1.1% on a monthly basis from 237,740 in November and down 44.1% from a year ago, when 429,860 homes were sold on an annualized basis.

“It’s encouraging to see an uptick in December’s home sales as buyers took advantage of a slightly more favorable lending environment that provided them with a window of opportunity to enter the California housing market,” said CAR President Jennifer Branchini, a Bay Area Realtor.

“As buyers and sellers gradually adapt to the new normal, we are seeing a shift toward a more balanced market. With both sides slowly adjusting their expectations, it’s hopeful that we’ll see sales ratcheting higher as market conditions improve further throughout 2023.”

California’s median home price remained on a downward trend for the fourth straight month and has been down on a monthly basis in six of the last seven months.

December’s median price of $774,580 was down 0.4% from the $777,500 recorded in November. December’s price also was lower on a year-over-year basis for the second consecutive month, declining 2.8% from the $796,570 recorded last December.

For 2022 as a whole, California’s median home price increased 4.5% from 2021’s $786,750 figure but is expected to decline by 8.8% in 2023.

“Home prices are holding up relatively well, despite rising interest rates and falling housing demand in recent months. Tight housing inventory was a primary factor preventing prices from free-falling as new active listings continued to dip to reach the lowest level in at least the past five years,” said CAR Vice President and chief economist Jordan Levine.

“While depressed inventory will preclude major price declines beyond the 8.8% we forecast for this year, it will also slow sales growth and prevent the housing market from having a rapid recovery.”

Sperow, of Keller Williams Napa, doesn’t think the Napa County market will see such a decline.

“Based on how this year has started, I have a sense we will be pretty stable throughout the year,” he predicted. In fact, he added, if interest rates were to decline, "we might see a 1 to 3% increase” in home prices.

