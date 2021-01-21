Napa County home prices rise during pandemic

Zackery Sperow of Keller Williams Napa Valley has a listing for a home at 102 Ford Drive in American Canyon. The house is priced at $799,000, also close to Napa County’s December median.

Looking back, Sperow said that the 2020 housing market “was a major lesson in human behavior during COVID.” During a crisis, people are going to make life changes, he said. That includes city dwellers who found themselves cooped up in small apartments, and forced to work at home. Now they don’t have to, he said. Which leads them to Napa.

Buyers from areas such as the East Bay, Silicon Valley and San Francisco “think our prices are cheap,” he said. “And we have everything they want” here in Napa, he said.

“We have the restaurant scene, the bar scene,” he said. Citing all of the new tenants that opened in 2020 at First Street Napa, “that’s incredible,” he said. You don’t see that in other parts of the Bay Area. “Napa commercial real estate is doing extremely well.”

What are these new Napa buyers asking for? Walkability, Sperow said.

Former city residents want to be able to walk or bike to restaurants, shopping and events. “I want to be close to the action” is what clients often tell him. “Everyone from the city lists that as their number one thing.”