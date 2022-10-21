Napa County home sales dip, prices rise: Experts predict prices to dip 8.8% in 2023

Following a brief sales bounce back in August, rapidly rising mortgage rates slowed Napa County home sales in September and resumed the month-to-month declining trend that began in the spring, according to data released Monday from the California Association of Realtors (CAR).

The number of local homes sold dropped both year-over-year and month-over-month.

Price wise, from August to September, the median (or middle) price of sold Napa County homes sold dipped from $977,500 to $849,000.

Yet, when comparing this September to last September, the sold price of a Napa County home rose 6.1% — from $800,000 to $849,000.

The CAR also forecasted that California’s median home price will decline 8.8% in 2023, following a projected 5.7% increase in 2022.

Napa Realtor Ellen Politz of Corcoran Global Living said the projected decline doesn’t surprise her.

The Napa County real estate “is definitely softening,” said Politz.

She has a listing at 2325 Georgia St. in Napa, at corner of Lincoln Ave. Priced at $891,000, it has five bedrooms and three baths. It was most recently used as a residential home but it is also zoned for office work.

As of this week, the home had been on the market for 161 days and the price had been reduced $50,000.

Yes, Napa County homes are taking longer to sell, but that’s more of a sign of a normalizing market, said Politz. “It used to be it took six months to sell a house, now people freak out if it’s on the market for 30 days.”

At the same time rising interest rates have spooked some buyers, especially in younger age ranges, she said. “They think the sky is falling,” when faced with a 7% interest rate, even if it remains historically low.

“Interest rates are going up; that’s going to ease pricing, (but) at the end of the day are you better off” waiting buy a home? “I don’t think so,” Politz said. “The sooner you stop paying rent, the better.”

Amy Burnside with eXp Realty of California, Inc. said today’s Napa County real estate economy calls for “time in the market, not timing the market.”

Short term investors or those looking to buy and flip are more likely to struggle in the current real estate climate. However, traditional home buyers usually benefit in the long run, said the realtor.

“If you’re looking to build wealth over time, buy a house period,” said Burnside.

This realtor has a listing in Napa at 3074 Blane Way, which is located off of Browns Valley Road.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Currently listed at $844,900, it offers three bedrooms, two baths, and is a single story.

“It’s a beautiful house,” in a great neighborhood with good-sized lot, said the realtor. “We’ve had quite a bit of interest,” but no sale yet.

Burnside said several of the potential buyers included an elderly family member. This home, while a single story, happens to have two steps from the kitchen to the dining room. It’s been on the market for more than 30 days.

There isn’t a lot of inventory available in the $800,000 to $900,000 price range, said Burnside. And what is listed is taking longer to sell. For example, before mortgage interest rates escalated this summer, it took about 22 days to sell a Napa County home at this price point. Now it’s closer to 31 days, she said.

“Continued rate increases has just really slowed things down.”

Today’s sellers should also know that making a first impression is “more important than ever,” said Burnside.

Instead of rushing as in past seasons, buyers are taking their time, she noted. “Your house better stand out in some way.”

Politz agreed.

“A seller is going to take a hit if a property is in poor condition,” she said. Fewer buyers are interested in putting in “sweat equity.”

“That’s not the general buyer mind set today,” said Politz.

“If it needs work it’s going to take longer to sell for sure,” said Politz. The home may not get multiple offers, but “if it’s cute, turnkey, priced right; it will get an offer,” she said.

Connie Johnson of Golden Gate Sotheby's noted that as of this past week, there were only 13 active single family home listings in the $800,000 to $900,000 price range.

There’s been a shift in the market, said Johnson, and rising interest rates have lead to buyer apprehension.

“Buyers are taking a step back and really giving some consideration to ‘how badly do I want that fourth bedroom or increased square footage?’”

And when their mortgage is significantly increasing, along with house taxes, some “are pressing the pause button.”

Napa’s housing market had long been a seller's market, said Johnson.

Today, “buyers are driving the market.” Additionally, “buyers are coming to the table with higher expectations than what the seller would have had to deal with if they were selling the home one or two years ago."

“The days are gone when a seller can stipulate,” all of the conditions for selling their home.

Johnson noted the forecast of an 8.8% drop in home prices is a statewide figure.

“I don’t think Napa is going to be exempt from having a reduction in valuations of homes,” in 2023, but “Napa is still a prime community for real estate,” said Johnson.

Statewide, “September’s sales and price declines reaffirm our forecast for next year,” said C.A.R. Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine. “High inflationary pressures will keep mortgage rates elevated, which will reduce homebuyers’ purchasing power and depress housing affordability in the upcoming year. With borrowing costs remaining high in the next 12 months, a pull-back in sales and a downward adjustment in home prices are expected in 2023.”

“With interest rates rising rapidly since the beginning of the year, buyers and sellers are having difficulties adapting to the market’s new ‘normal,’” said CAR President Otto Catrina, a Bay Area real estate broker and Realtor. The market will continue to evolve … during these challenging times.”