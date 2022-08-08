Napa County home sales down, prices up

Could some balance have finally come to Napa County’s real estate market?

That depends on whether you’re a buyer or a seller.

For the first six months of 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021, Napa County home prices were up. But thanks to rising interest rates, there are fewer buyers seeking those homes that are for sale. Sellers are receiving fewer multiple offers and some are even making price reductions or other concessions.

“Buyers now have a lot more leverage than they did even six months ago,” said Kelly Stober, a real estate broker with Compass real estate.

“This is a really good time to be a buyer,” said Realtor Richard Van Zandt of Sotheby's International Realty. “You have less competition out there and the sellers are more willing now” to compromise on price or agree to other allowances, such as making repairs.

Realtor Amy Burnside of Keller Williams Napa Valley said she thinks Napa buyers today “have the option now to be a little pickier, a little choosier. They can take little more time; they don’t have to jump in within 24 hours to make an offer.”

According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, 816 homes in Napa County were sold in the first half of 2022 compared to 940 sold in the first six months of 2021, a 13% decline.

However, the total value of those homes sold in 2022 rose 18% compared to the first six months of 2021.

The median sold price in June for a Napa County home also rose year-over-year, to $865,000. One year ago, the median was $790,000.

Stober has a listing at 2221 Adrian St. in Napa, with an asking price of $820,000.

Napa County’s real estate market has started to change, she noted. During the first quarter of 2022, in the $800,000 price range, sales were strong and multiple offers common.

“But things started to slowly slow down in the second quarter,” she noted. Today, “in that price range we don’t have a whole lot (on the market). There isn’t really that much more inventory but everything is taking longer to sell.”

When interest rates rise, that means affordability goes down, she said. For example, a buyer looking in the $850,000 range must now downsize a budget into the $750,000 range.

“Buyers right now are more conservative and cautious because they want to make sure they’re not going to be overpaying for a property,” said Stober.

She also wondered if the market is slower this summer because after COVID-19, people are returning to normal summer travel plans.

Regardless, houses just take more time to sell.

“You don’t just list it and it sells in two weeks,” she said. “You’ve got to watch the market and make sellers understand that the market today is not like it was three or even two months ago. It’s pretty incredible to see the change.”

As of Aug. 2, the Adrian Street home was still on the market. A year ago, it would have sold immediately, Stober believed. “We would have gotten multiple offers,” she said, possibly over asking price, especially priced in the low $800,000s.

Van Zandt is the listing agent for a home at 109 Elodia Circle, near the Browns Valley area in Napa.

“Six months ago it would have sold for $850,000 in two weeks,” said Van Zandt. However, this home, which belongs to his wife’s family, is in contract now for $814,000, he said.

Is he upset because he might have missed the peak of the market?

No, he said. “It is what it is.”

There are still other homes that will sell over asking price, and within days of being listed, he noted. Location or price could make the difference, he said. So could a second-home buyer.

A second-home buyer doesn’t necessarily care about the same things that a full-time homeowner would, “because they’re only there on the weekends,” he said. Less square footage, lack of a garage or other amenities aren't considered drawbacks for those buyers.

Even the desirability of a location, such as a home on Napa’s busier streets, is all relative. “We have streets we think are busy, but if you’re coming from San Francisco, that’s not busy,” he said. And Napa streets are mostly quiet at night.

Burnside is the listing agent for a home at 2241 Georgia St. in Napa. It’s priced at $875,000.

The house is in excellent shape, she said. “It’s been redone from top to bottom with inspection reports,” already completed.

This broker has also seen the market change, sometimes block by block. Burnside recalled another house near Georgia Street, which was smaller and not in as good of shape, which closed at around $900,000.

However, “we know the market has changed since that closing, and we’ve priced (2241 Georgia St.) accordingly.”

Another property around the corner from Georgia Street recently sold for $100,000 less than its original asking price. “Some sellers are just ready” to make a deal, she said.

Burnside said that for most of 2021 and into the beginning of 2022, the majority of home listings would receive at least two if not more offers. Today, listings can still receive multiple offers but “we just don’t see them on every listing,” she said.

Looking statewide, California’s median home price declined 4% in June to $863,790 from the revised record-high of $900,170 recorded in May. The June price was 5.4% higher than the $819,630 recorded last June. The moderation in the median home price was due partly to a change in the mix of sales in June, as the high-end market started pulling back, according to a California Association of Realtors news release.

“California’s housing market continues to moderate from the frenzied levels seen in the past two years, which is creating favorable conditions for buyers who lost offers or sat out during the fiercely competitive market,” said CAR President Otto Catrina, a Bay Area real estate broker.

“With interest rates moving sideways in recent weeks and fewer homes now selling above listing price, prospective buyers have the rare opportunity to see more listings coming onto the market and face less competition that could force them to engage in a bidding war.”