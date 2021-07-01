Napa County home sales even out: median now $792,500

The home at 276 S. Montgomery St. in downtown Napa certainly is cute.
Offering two bedrooms, one bath and “classic features,” such as hardwood floors and crown molding, the 885-square foot bungalow got plenty of attention at its one, and likely only, open house.
Within days, its first offer was received — “way above” the asking price of $799,000, said realtor Suzy Anderson.
Built in 1943, “this home has incredible charm,” said Anderson, who is with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. And the home is near Fuller Park, another desirable factor.
As of Monday, Anderson said she also expects several other bids.
It’s been like that for months, real estate data services report. As of a year ago, both prices and the number of Napa County homes sold have risen.
Yet at the same time, there may be signs of a slight softening of the market. The median price of a Napa County home in May dipped slightly to $792,500. In April, the median had reached $860,000.
The number of homes sold in May also declined, from 162 sold in April to 146 sold the month after, according to data from Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS).
Anderson said the market may have been “a little bit slower but I attribute that more to graduation, Father’s Day weekend,” and other expected June events that kept people otherwise occupied.
In addition, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is another big travel time, she noted. Lots of people haven’t gone on vacation for a long time, so she expects “a big surge of people taking off,” and therefore not looking at real estate. “I think after July 4 it will pop again,” she said of the market.
Another Napa home, also priced at $799,000, awaits a new owner.
Coldwell Banker Realtor William Keller is representing the owners of 24 Dickerson Lane. Located near Alston Park, the home has been on the market about three weeks.
“We’ve been getting quite a bit of showings,” but no final offer yet, said Keller.
The home is 1,443 square feet and includes three bedrooms and two baths. It was built in 1995.
Keller echoed what Anderson said about families going on long-delayed vacations and holiday trips. The real estate market “usually picks up right after 4th of July, which is what I’m expecting,” he said.
Meanwhile, “There are definitely people out there looking. I think people are sitting on the fence waiting for new inventory to pop up.”
Keller said he describes the Napa real estate market as “healthy … and a great place to invest your money.”
Napa will never be overdeveloped, he explained. “The amount of households isn’t going to change that much, not like Las Vegas or Scottsdale,” where developers keep building and building.
“Anywhere in Napa, you’re going to be in a good, central location,” said Keller. “It’s close to everything: Sacramento, San Francisco, the coast…” And Napa Valley has amazing weather.
“It’s one of the best of the best places on earth," he said.
After months of breakneck market competition, California home sales moderated in May as buyer fatigue set in, while the median home price set another record high, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) said in a recent news release.
The CAR reported that escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 445,660 in May, according to information collected by CAR from more than 90 local Realtor associations and MLSs statewide.
The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2021 if sales maintained the May pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.
May home sales dipped 2.7% on a monthly basis from 458,170 in April and up 86.7% from a year ago, when 238,740 homes were sold on an annualized basis.
The sharp yearly sales jump was expected as the housing market was hit hard by the pandemic shut down last year when home sales dropped to the lowest level since the Great Recession.
“The overheated housing market is showing signs of a much-needed cooling and could be a sign of waning buyer interest as the torrid pace of home price increases and buyer fatigue adversely affected demand,” said CAR President Dave Walsh.
“We’re seeing many would-be buyers taking a break and hoping to see more listings as the economy reopens and prospective sellers list their homes for sale.”
California’s median home price set another new record high in May as the statewide median price inched up 0.5% on a month-to-month basis to $818,260 in May, up from April’s revised $814,010 and up 39.1% from the $588,070 recorded last May.
The year-over-year price gain was the highest ever recorded, and it was the second straight month that the state recorded an annual increase of over 30%.
Robust demand of higher-priced properties contributed to the record-setting statewide median price.
With million-dollar home sales surging more than 200% from May 2020, its market share is nearly double what it was a year ago when it was at 15.6%. More million-dollar properties were sold in the past couple of months than homes priced below $500,000.
“A lack of housing inventory continues to push up prices, and modestly higher interest rates, increased competition, and declining affordability have caused some buyers to become discouraged. Despite strong growth rates, the level of home sales has fallen on a monthly basis in four of the last five months,” said CAR Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine.
“Additionally, pending sales data for May, which was virtually unchanged from April, suggests further slowing in coming months. Fortunately, new listings have finally started to rise, which could help to sustain a higher level of home sales deeper into summer by providing much-needed supply.”
