Napa County home sales even out: median now $792,500

May home sales dipped 2.7% on a monthly basis from 458,170 in April and up 86.7% from a year ago, when 238,740 homes were sold on an annualized basis.

The sharp yearly sales jump was expected as the housing market was hit hard by the pandemic shut down last year when home sales dropped to the lowest level since the Great Recession.

“The overheated housing market is showing signs of a much-needed cooling and could be a sign of waning buyer interest as the torrid pace of home price increases and buyer fatigue adversely affected demand,” said CAR President Dave Walsh.

“We’re seeing many would-be buyers taking a break and hoping to see more listings as the economy reopens and prospective sellers list their homes for sale.”

California’s median home price set another new record high in May as the statewide median price inched up 0.5% on a month-to-month basis to $818,260 in May, up from April’s revised $814,010 and up 39.1% from the $588,070 recorded last May.

The year-over-year price gain was the highest ever recorded, and it was the second straight month that the state recorded an annual increase of over 30%.

Robust demand of higher-priced properties contributed to the record-setting statewide median price.