Napa County home sales fall dramatically in May

Stumpf said he hopes to know shortly if his client's offer had been accepted.

Located north of Lincoln Avenue near Yajome Street, the Paul Avenue house “truly fits the bill of ‘in great shape and well-priced,’” he said.

His would-be buyer, who works in the wine industry, likes the charm and character of the older home, but also that it has modern amenities. She’s also looking to take advantage of low interest rates, he said.

Stumpf said that normally spring is the busiest season for the real estate industry in Napa Valley.

“It’s no different this year except we got cut off in the middle of that” by the shelter-in-home order and temporary ban on showing homes. Now that homes can be shown again, coupled with low interest rates, pent up demand is fueling the local market, he said.

“I think June results will show much differently; year-over-year we’re not going to be down 54%. I think people are back on track.”

For those thinking the pandemic means deals can be had, think again.

“There’s not any coronavirus discounting going on,” said Stumpf. “Maybe early on there was" for homes that had been listed pre-virus, or for those that had to sell, but not now.