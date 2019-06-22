Napa County climate action plan

Here are some greenhouse gas emission reduction ideas in the proposed Napa County climate action plan:

- Support the use of electric or alternatively fueled agriculture equipment.

- Support reduced applications of inorganic nitrogen fertilizer.

- Support conversion of stationary diesel or gas-powered irrigation pumps to solar, electric or other alternative fuels.

- Require new or replacement residential water heating systems be powered by electricity or alternative fuels.

- Establish targets and enhanced programs for oak woodland and coniferous forest protection and mandatory replanting.

- Repurpose or otherwise prevent burning of removed trees and woody material from land use conversion.

- Require energy audits for major additions or alterations to existing buildings.

- Establish a local carbon offset program.

- Select Marin Clean Energy’s Deep Green option for all county buildings.

- Increase affordable housing, especially workforce housing.

- Adopt parking reduction ordinance revisions.

-Convert at least 50 percent of county fleet vehicles to alternative fuels by 2030.

- Divert 80 percent of waste from landfills by 2020 and 90 percent by 2030.

- Require use of renewable diesel or other alternative fuel for all construction activity and mining operations as a condition for approval by 2030.

- Adopt a water conservation law for commercial and residential limiting outdoor watering.

- Require water audits for large, new commercial or industrial projects and significant expansions of existing facilities.

- Incentivize the use of low-global-warming-potential refrigerants.

- Support increase in wineries and land that is Napa Green certified.