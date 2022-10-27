Napa County honors its crime survivors and the local heroes who helped them at Collaboration and Courage breakfast

Blanca Gonzalez volunteers with Napa Emergency Women’s Services and spends weeknights being available to comfort and help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Her night's sleep might be interrupted at 1 a.m. or some other small hour by a phone call. Then she's off to help somebody suffering from emotional trauma.

“I give them my hand,” Gonzalez said. “I give them my shoulder to cry on.”

She sees people and tries to help them at their lowest moments. It’s rewarding work, but draining, she said.

“It’s very important to take care of your mental health,” she said. “I like to go on hikes. I like to work out.”

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley on Thursday morning hosted the Collaboration and Courage breakfast honoring crime survivors and the people who help them. The event was held at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

Gonzalez was one of 13 heroes and survivors honored. California Highway Patrol Officer Anna Paulson was another.

Paulson responded to a head-on crash in March 2021 on Highway 29 southeast of Calistoga. A driver later accused of driving under the influence hit another car, with the two people inside ultimately dying.

“I was by the second victim’s side as she was extricated from the vehicle,” Paulson said. “And I was by her in the ambulance.”

Paulson checked in daily to see how the 62-year-old woman was doing before the woman died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital four days later.

The other person in the car, a 64-year-old man, died at the scene. Paulson said the victim had once given up an infant daughter for adoption and was about a week away from meeting her years later.

Christine McMillan of the District Attorney’s Office said Paulson showed support and interest in the case that went beyond her job.

Paulson planted a flower in her backyard for the two victims. "Just a reminder of how precious life is," she said.

Two survivors of violence were honored. They requested that their names not be revealed in the Napa Valley Register, but they too were a focus of the breakfast and stepped forward to applause.

“It is to tell survivors of crime that we see you and believe you and we honor the courage it takes to overcome what you have been through,” Haley said.

Others honored were:

Linda Hamlin, who volunteers at the District Attorney’s Office to help crime victims receive restitution. “I can’t overemphasize the need for survivors to get their money back,” Haley said. “It’s an often forgotten part of the criminal justice system.”

Mona Leonardi and Amanda Krueger, who are working to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Leonardi’s son Michael died at age 20 from fentanyl poisoning after taking what he thought was a Percocet pill. Krueger’s son died from an accidental drug overdose.

Roxana Plancarte, who is a social worker for the St. Helena Unified School District. She previously ran a Spanish-speaking support group for Napa Emergency Women’s Services.

Napa Police Capt. Fabio Rodriguez, who has spearheaded the processing of child abuse cases. Haley said he has gone above and beyond to ensure the rights of the most vulnerable.

Napa Police Detective Bill Hernandez, who works on domestic violence cases and championed the creation of the Monarch Justice Center that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse.

Napa Police Detective Dustin Dodd, who worked on an elder abuse case involving identity theft, forgery and theft. McMillan said the case was an uphill battle, but resulted in a conviction.

Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Winegar, who worked on an American Canyon case of domestic violence. It didn’t become a legal case, but the victim credited Winegar with helping her receive help.

St. Helena Police Department School Resource Officer Melissa Brown, who works with young people to prevent violence and make certain they feel supported. Haley said Brown has a special way of making crime survivors feel safe and cared for during interviews.