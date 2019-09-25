They are Napa County centenarians and their diverse lives include surviving a harrowing military flight, teaching school in now-submerged Monticello and riding a horse-and-buggy to church.
On Tuesday, the county recognized those who have reached or are about to top the 100-year mark. It held a giant birthday party of sorts at the Napa Senior Center, complete with cake.
A century ago, the average lifespan was 53.5 years for men and 56 years for women, Napa Mayor Jill Techel said.
“You guys are knocking it out of the ballpark,” Techel told the 16 honorees present for the celebration.
Then each honoree had a moment in the spotlight. Slivers of their lives and views of a black-and-white America from decades past emerged.
Ralph Gay, born in 1918, flew 53 missions in Korea. Once his plane had two engines go out while at 10,000 feet over the ocean. With 500 feet to go before hitting water, an engine restarted.
A lucky man, Gay agreed.
“I’ve been lucky all my life, I think,” said Gay, who lives at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville.
Virginia Dooley, was born in 1919 in San Francisco. She and her husband taught in a two-room school in Monticello, a small town in eastern Napa County. The townsite went under water when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in the late 1950s built Monticello Dam to create Lake Berryessa.
“Monticello was like one big family – then they put Lake Berryessa in,” Dooley said sadly, though she noted people like Lake Berryessa.
She recalled walking over the Golden Gate Bridge when it opened on May 27, 1937. For the first day celebration, pedestrians only were allowed on it. San Franciscans such as herself went to lunch in Marin County and Marin County residents went to lunch in San Francisco.
Henry Haggland, born in Chicago in 1919, joined the U.S. Naval Air Force during World War II. He flew a Hellcat V8 in the South Pacific. He later became an advertising manager.
“I like to draw and I like to visit museums – anything to do with art,” said Haggland, who now lives at Aegis Living in Napa.
The city of Napa a century ago had a mere 5,790 residents and the county as a whole 19,800. Most of the centenarians came here from other places, some near and some far.
Auguste Streich was born in 1919 in Lithuania. A black-and-white photo shows her at age 18 in her Lithuania-style wedding dress with forest sprigs in the veil. She fled the country after the Soviet Union invaded at the dawn of World War II.
Streich moved to Germany and then to Detroit. She moved to Napa in the early 1980s to be with her daughter, who had left Detroit for a warmer climate.
Anne Jane Thompson was born in 1918 near Dixon and spent much of her life in Vallejo, both in neighboring Solano County. She and her husband moved to Yountville in 1975.
“It was a little town at the time,” Thompson said. “But it really has grown.”
One thing hasn’t changed, given her house is near to the agricultural preserve – the view. The preserve protects wine country outside of cities from urban development.
“I have a beautiful view of the vineyards from my backyard,” Thompson said.
Some centenarians reflected on what they missed from the “good ol’ days.” The truthfulness of people, said Ethel Mary Hearty, born in 1918.
Others had words of advice for the younger generation.
“Stop the wars and stop the global warming,” said Constantinos Courcoumelis, born in 1919.
Just have a good time and enjoy life, said Pearl Porter, born 1918.
Erling W. Fredell, born in 1918, was living in Santa Rosa when the 2017 wildfires broke out. He drove himself to Napa County, where he relocated.
But that fiery trip was a piece of cake compared to his World War II experience, Fredell said. His ship was torpedoed, resulting in a blaze that took 12 hours to extinguish.
“Don’t quit. You may think you know everything, but you don’t. Keep learning, keep trying and don’t quit,” Fredell advised today's generation.
Also honored were Alverda Matilda Scriven, John Francis Tognetti, Elsie Goines, Gertrude Colgin, Dorothy Fuller Barboza, Victor Dwight Burt, Coleta Spiro, Barbra Belle Bregoff, and Sarah June Frederick. Not all were present.