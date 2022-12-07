Napa County honors retiring Public Health Officer Karen Relucio

Dr. Karen Relucio had a relatively low media profile as Napa County’s public health officer until the COVID-19 pandemic cast her into a hot spotlight.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“It’s not a position you think of very often until the world brings you to your knees, and it’s everything,” county Supervisor Belia Ramos said.

Relucio is retiring from public service at the end of December. On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation praising her career and her leadership during trying times.

“These were probably the most challenging years for a public health officer in 100 years,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

In other words, the most challenging years since 1918 and the Spanish flu. That was also a time in Napa County of death, illness, fear and mask mandates.

Relucio in 2015 became deputy director of Napa County's Health and Human Services Agency-Public Health and public health officer. She came from San Mateo County, where she was assistant health officer.

A Napa County news release at the time mentioned her experience in public health emergency planning, influenza planning and surveillance, and communicable disease control.

During her first few years in Napa County, Relucio was only occasionally in the public eye. She made announcements about such things as the seasonal flu, children's vaccinations and toxins in pond water.

But the arrival of the coronavirus in early 2020 required her to become a public face of the county’s response to a global pandemic, doing such things as giving regular updates to the Board of Supervisors, engaging in video interviews and dealing regularly with the media. She also had to work with state officials.

Supervisor Diane Dillon described Relucio as “quiet and shy” compared to her predecessor. She also called Relucio's demeanor "graceful, diplomatic and professional" when she had to take an out-in-front role.

“It stood us in very good stead,” Dillon said.

Relucio came to the microphone to make sure the praise didn’t stop with her. She said county leadership, health staff, community partners and businesses all played roles in dealing with the pandemic.

“This was an all-county response,” she said.

That response caused controversy at times. Some residents railed against mask-wearing requirements. Some businesses owners sweated out state-required closures that threatened their livelihood and in some cases put them out of business.

“I’m hoping I can just say a message of resilience, that we can heal ourselves, that we can heal our communities as we go forward,” Relucio said.

She looked for positives that came out of dealing with the pandemic and listed several. People can now participate in government meetings electronically. There are new ways to use technology for disease surveillance and response. The California Legislature has recognized the importance of public health infrastructure.

“We don’t know public health is important until something goes wrong,” she said.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said Relucio’s impact goes beyond her pandemic work.

We used to just think about calling the doctor when we got sick and that was our idea of health, Wagenknecht said. Now there’s the idea that health is in everything. He mentioned a local focus on prevention and wellness.

“I appreciate your leadership, your day-to-day advocacy on that,” he told Relucio.

During the pandemic, Relucio and county staff coordinated testing, performed case and outbreak investigations and contact tracing, analyzed and published COVID-19 data, provided supportive housing, and planned for a medical surge and mass vaccinations, a county news release said.

Relucio has kept health equity at the forefront for the Public Health Division and the Health and Human Services agency in collaborative ways that promoted “health for all” in Napa County, according to the county's statement.

She was appointed to the state's Commission on Emergency Medical Services in 2019. In 2021, she was honored as Woman of the Year by state Sen. Bill Dodd.