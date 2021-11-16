Napa County hopes to avoid winter COVID-19 surge

Napa County is looking to avoid a winter surge of new COVID-19 cases, with some potential warning signs emerging.

The county has a seven-day average of 10.9 new cases per 100,000 people, Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Tuesday. That compares to 6.3 the previous week.

Then there are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ratings for COVID-19 spread for counties in the United States. Categories are "high," "substantial," "moderate" and "low."

Napa County in recent weeks has usually been in the "substantial" tier and even had a two-day stint in "moderate." But Relucio said it spent the last two days in the "high" tier.

Relucio gave this and other information to the county Board of Supervisors during a pre-holiday season, pre-winter update.

“We’re kind of cautiously looking at this because we know as more activities are driven indoors, it drives up case rates and it drives up hospitalizations,” Relucio said.

A computer model predicts local COVID-19-related hospitalizations could rise from six as of Tuesday to 14 or so by Dec. 1. The ensemble forecast uses forecasts from COVID ActNow, Johns Hopkins University, and Stanford University.

Relucio said people planning to go to holiday gatherings should be vaccinated and should stay home if sick. She also suggested getting tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling to gatherings.

“Just something to consider as we try to head off a winter surge,” she said.

Meanwhile, Napa County continues to require people to wear masks or face coverings when inside public, indoor spaces. It has a ways to go to meet its self-imposed criteria to lift this mandate.

Here are three criteria — all of which must be met — for lifting the mandate and where things stood as of Tuesday:

Be in the “moderate” spread tier as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for three consecutive weeks. Recent days in the “high” and "substantial" tiers put this out of immediate reach.

Have a downward trend in hospital use. Relucio said hospital use remains higher than before last winter’s surge a year ago.

Have either 80% of the population fully vaccinated or eight weeks elapsed since vaccines are available for 5- 11-year-olds. Napa County has a 68.8% vaccination rate, putting that criterion out of immediate reach. But vaccines became available for children on Nov. 3, tripping the eight-week clock.

All of this means the third criterion will be met by January. When the other two might be met remains uncertain.

A couple of public speakers at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting criticized the face-covering mandate, with one calling a mask a “face diaper.” They questioned the science behind wearing them. One said masking and vaccine policies violate civil liberties.

As is typical with public comments, the Board of Supervisors didn’t debate the speakers.

Napa County and seven other Bay Area counties have the same indoor mask mandate rules. Marin County on Nov. 1 dropped its mandate after meeting the three criteria. However, the state still requires masks to be worn in such settings as public mass transit, schools, and hospitals.

Napa County on Tuesday for its daily report had 15 new COVID-19 cases.

The daily report is the number of cases the county becomes aware of that particular day, not the number of positive cases found by labs that day, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said. There is a lag in receiving lab results.

For example, a person might be tested on Nov. 11, be identified as positive by a lab on Nov. 13 and the information become available to the county on Nov. 16. The new case would be included in the county's Nov. 16 daily report, she said in an email.

However, the county's Cases Over Time feature on the county website at https://bit.ly/3Cli8uf shows cases by the date that the positive test result occurred.

