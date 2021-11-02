Napa County hopes wildfire awareness survives rains

Various Napa County locations have been drenched with 7 inches to 17-plus inches of rain since Oct. 1, but county Fire Chief Jason Martin doesn’t want residents to grow complacent about fires.
Martin said that he’s not expecting any massive wildfires in the wake of the storms. But there are still dried fuels that could burn in smaller fires.
“The threat has been reduced, but I want to remind everyone we still have to remain vigilant, we still have to do the defensible space…the winter months are the season we prepare for the summer season,” he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Plus, people will be turning on heating devices in homes amid colder, wet weather. They will be cooking for the holidays. Martin cautioned residents to take care.
“We go from wildland season into structure fire season,” he said.
Still, Napa County made it through the heart of the 2021 wildfire season without any massive wildfires. There were no repeats of the 2017 Atlas, Partrick, and Tubbs fires or 2020 Glass and LNU Lightning Complex fires that burned much of the county.
Martin said the county was fortunate to have a coastal weather pattern through much of the summer.
Two water-dropping helicopters are based at Napa County Airport to help knock down wildfires early. Martin said the Cal Fire-contracted Chinook helicopter will be there until Nov. 17 and the county-contracted Black Hawk helicopter until Nov. 13.
People are also reading…
Martin on Tuesday gave a presentation to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
“Is fire season officially over?” Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza asked.
Cal Fire has not declared California’s fire season as over, Martin said. It is funded for fire season through Dec. 27. Southern California still hasn’t received a substantial amount of rainfall.
The agency on Oct. 24 announced it is allowing in Napa County the burning of tree trimmings, leaves and other dry vegetative materials on permissible days. Martin stressed that Cal Fire and Bay Area Air Quality Management Control District permits are needed.
“We have a whole bunch of rain that came in and we kind of get complacent because we feel that fire season is over,” Martin said. “To be honest with you, this is when we start to worry.”
He urged rural residents to remove heavy vegetation and trim trees through the winter so they don’t have to rush as next year's fire season approaches. People should keep their go-bags ready because there is still the threat of earthquakes and floods, he said.
Pedroza said perhaps there should be a campaign that being ready for fire season isn’t just for several months now, it’s year-round.
“Fire season is not over,” he said. "It's continued."
“But most of us are breathing easier, though,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
Napa County's soon-to-be released drought contingency plan looks at dealing with droughts-to-come.
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.