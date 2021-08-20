Napa County hoping Sun Communities can revitalize Lake Berryessa

Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communities, the operator of hundreds of resorts, marinas, and mobile home parks in North America.
The two parties must still sign agreements to be vetted at public meetings. The county has reported Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores, and Spanish Flat are to be redeveloped at a total investment likely to top $100 million.
One goal is to bring marinas back to the resorts. County Supervisor Diane Dillon on Friday said Sun Communities can do much more.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“I think they will bring visitor-serving amenities and that could be eating establishments, sleeping establishments, the ability for people to come and visit the lake for more than just a day and enjoy it and recreate and relax and bolster the local economy up there,” Dillon said.
The redeveloped resorts won’t just be for tourists, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. He wants to see a Lake Berryessa community area that local residents also enjoy.
A schedule released by Napa County calls for the Board of Supervisors to vote on an exclusive negotiating agreement in September. Community meetings and environmental review would happen from this fall to spring of 2023.
Then would come environmental approvals, consideration of a long-term concession development and operating agreement, groundbreaking and construction in spring 2023. The three redeveloped resorts could open in the spring or summer of 2024.
Sun Communities reports having a portfolio of 522 manufactured home communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas located in 39 states and Canada. It has a 55-plus community on Orchard Avenue in Napa.
"We believe they are the right partners for Napa County and the Berryessa community," Pedroza said. "They have the financial standing to deliver on the infrastructure investment we need to make."
Officials with Sun Communities couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday morning.
Pedroza said the county will need some patience.
“Right now, the goal is to reach an agreement with a long-term partner to have sustainable development,” Pedroza said. “Lake Berryessa doesn’t deserve interim solutions. Lake Berryessa deserves long-term success.”
Dillon took a similar stance.
“The devil is in the details and there’s a lot that needs to be done,” Dillon said. “There’s still coordination with the Bureau of Reclamation that needs to happen before we reach that space where, it’s all ours, we don’t have to go and check with anybody else.”
Seven Lake Berryessa resorts were developed in the late 1950s and 1960s. The Bureau of Reclamation more than a decade ago razed five of them and set about finding new private-sector concessionaires to redevelop and run them.
But the federal redevelopment effort stalled. In 2016, the Bureau of Reclamation raised the possibility that Napa County might find and manage resort concessionaires.
It took four years to make the partnership official. Napa County in late 2020 released a request-for-proposals for potential Lake Berryessa resort concessionaires. Since then, at least two Board of Supervisors discussions on the topic have taken place in closed sessions.
Closed session announcements are to include the name of the negotiating parties. But the county listed simply the “firm to be selected.”
On the evening of Aug. 19, Napa County held a community meeting at Berryessa Highlands next to the lake and finally revealed the name of Sun Communities.
Peter Kilkus, Berryessa Highlands resident and editor of the Lake Berryessa News, has followed the resort redevelopment efforts from the start. He said he's gone over the Sun Communities website and likes the selection.
But he thinks the redevelopment resorts can open faster than in 2024.
"That's twice as long as I would like to see," Kilkus said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
From Our Readers: Back To School in Napa County 2021
Brooks Knight
Angela and Lucianna
Anthony Breiten
Corianne and Alyssa Dorrough
Andre Tsai
Jarryd Zayne Estabillo
Oria Goleno
Lorenzo Servente
Matthew Jones
Logan Jones
Dessiana G , Devin V, Bri Allen
Danayah
Dacio Garcia
Dezahlyn Garcia
Dessiana Garcia
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.