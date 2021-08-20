Napa County hoping Sun Communities can revitalize Lake Berryessa

Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communities, the operator of hundreds of resorts, marinas, and mobile home parks in North America.

The two parties must still sign agreements to be vetted at public meetings. The county has reported Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores, and Spanish Flat are to be redeveloped at a total investment likely to top $100 million.

One goal is to bring marinas back to the resorts. County Supervisor Diane Dillon on Friday said Sun Communities can do much more.

“I think they will bring visitor-serving amenities and that could be eating establishments, sleeping establishments, the ability for people to come and visit the lake for more than just a day and enjoy it and recreate and relax and bolster the local economy up there,” Dillon said.

The redeveloped resorts won’t just be for tourists, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. He wants to see a Lake Berryessa community area that local residents also enjoy.

A schedule released by Napa County calls for the Board of Supervisors to vote on an exclusive negotiating agreement in September. Community meetings and environmental review would happen from this fall to spring of 2023.