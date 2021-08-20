 Skip to main content
Napa County hoping Sun Communities can revitalize Lake Berryessa
Recreation

A view of Steele Canyon along Lake Berryessa. Napa County revealed Thursday it is negotiating with Sun Communities to renovate Steele Canyon and two other resorts.

 Barry Eberling

Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communities, the operator of hundreds of resorts, marinas, and mobile home parks in North America.

The two parties must still sign agreements to be vetted at public meetings. The county has reported Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores, and Spanish Flat are to be redeveloped at a total investment likely to top $100 million.

One goal is to bring marinas back to the resorts. County Supervisor Diane Dillon on Friday said Sun Communities can do much more.

“I think they will bring visitor-serving amenities and that could be eating establishments, sleeping establishments, the ability for people to come and visit the lake for more than just a day and enjoy it and recreate and relax and bolster the local economy up there,” Dillon said.

The redeveloped resorts won’t just be for tourists, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. He wants to see a Lake Berryessa community area that local residents also enjoy.

A schedule released by Napa County calls for the Board of Supervisors to vote on an exclusive negotiating agreement in September. Community meetings and environmental review would happen from this fall to spring of 2023.

Then would come environmental approvals, consideration of a long-term concession development and operating agreement, groundbreaking and construction in spring 2023. The three redeveloped resorts could open in the spring or summer of 2024.

Sun Communities reports having a portfolio of 522 manufactured home communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas located in 39 states and Canada. It has a 55-plus community on Orchard Avenue in Napa.

"We believe they are the right partners for Napa County and the Berryessa community," Pedroza said. "They have the financial standing to deliver on the infrastructure investment we need to make." 

Officials with Sun Communities couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday morning.

Pedroza said the county will need some patience.

“Right now, the goal is to reach an agreement with a long-term partner to have sustainable development,” Pedroza said. “Lake Berryessa doesn’t deserve interim solutions. Lake Berryessa deserves long-term success.”

Dillon took a similar stance.

“The devil is in the details and there’s a lot that needs to be done,” Dillon said. “There’s still coordination with the Bureau of Reclamation that needs to happen before we reach that space where, it’s all ours, we don’t have to go and check with anybody else.”

Seven Lake Berryessa resorts were developed in the late 1950s and 1960s. The Bureau of Reclamation more than a decade ago razed five of them and set about finding new private-sector concessionaires to redevelop and run them.

But the federal redevelopment effort stalled. In 2016, the Bureau of Reclamation raised the possibility that Napa County might find and manage resort concessionaires.

It took four years to make the partnership official. Napa County in late 2020 released a request-for-proposals for potential Lake Berryessa resort concessionaires. Since then, at least two Board of Supervisors discussions on the topic have taken place in closed sessions.

Closed session announcements are to include the name of the negotiating parties. But the county listed simply the “firm to be selected.”

On the evening of Aug. 19, Napa County held a community meeting at Berryessa Highlands next to the lake and finally revealed the name of Sun Communities.

Peter Kilkus, Berryessa Highlands resident and editor of the Lake Berryessa News, has followed the resort redevelopment efforts from the start. He said he's gone over the Sun Communities website and likes the selection.

But he thinks the redevelopment resorts can open faster than in 2024.

"That's twice as long as I would like to see," Kilkus said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

