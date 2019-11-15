Napa County is getting a Veterans Affairs mental health office that local officials hope will grow into something bigger to help the county’s 11,000 veterans.
A one-person office could open as soon as next month, county Veterans Service Officer Patrick Jolly said. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official has said this could lead to a VA clinic in Napa County, he added.
“Tremendously exciting,” said Jolly, who reported on veterans services to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Veterans in the south county must go to Mare Island in Vallejo to reach the nearest VA clinic. Upvalley residents must go to Santa Rosa. Only residents of the Veterans Home of California at Yountville receive care at that state facility.
“A lot of veterans I’ve spoken with tell me the only reason they don’t use the VA health care network is they can’t get to it,” Jolly said after the meeting. “And that’s got to be fixed.”
Whether the mental health office is the seed that grows into a VA clinic remains to be seen. County Health and Human Services Agency Deputy Director Kris Brown said this is the hope.
For now, Jolly expects the mental health office to see robust usage. Veterans can have trouble adjusting to civilian life after being in war zones and situations where a misstep can mean death, he said. They come back, jobs are hard to find and they don’t have the excitement and camaraderie of the military.
Local wildfires caused stress for some veterans, with the smoke, helicopters, sirens and red lights, Jolly said.
“It all brought back a time of terror,” he said. “And they began having nightmares; they became reclusive...”
You have free articles remaining.
Jolly provided a report to the Board of Supervisors on what the Napa County Veterans Service Office has been doing.
Homeless veterans is a huge topic nationally, Jolly said. The county reaches out to them, interviewing them in homeless shelters, in parks, under bridges and other locations.
“Nine homeless veterans in Napa County had previously been denied VA benefits, including health care,” he said. “They all had been advised in the past by others they were ineligible for any VA benefits.”
The county Veterans Service Office helped them file claims for service-related disabilities. All nine received VA disability ratings. They are all housed.
Napa County last fiscal year spent $333,730 on veterans services. As a result, the Veterans Service Office submitted claims resulting in $4.9 million in annualized funds going to veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses, Jolly said.
Among the programs the county offers is Vet Connect, which since 2014 has brought together a dozen service agencies in one place once a month to meet with veterans.
“I ask you to continue to spread the word that veterans in Napa County have advocates at the county Veterans Service Office,” Jolly told supervisors.
The Napa County Veterans Service Office is located at 650 Imperial Way Suite 202 in Napa. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/33KPvGz or call 253-4558.