So far, 2023 has been bittersweet for the Napa County hotel and lodging industry.

From January to May this year, compared to the same months in 2022, revenue per room dropped by 10%, according to STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company. At the same time, room rates fell 3%, and occupancy decreased 7.2%.

However, when compared to the same months of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue per available room, or RevPAR, in 2023 is actually up 16.1%, STR reported.

“It’s important to remember that 2022 was a record-breaking year for many drive-to upscale leisure markets in California,” said Britten Shuford, co-founder and managing partner at PRG Hospitality Group. The company owns and operates “lifestyle” hotels throughout California.

“We thought 2022 RevPAR would be very challenging to beat given the positive and unique confluence of factors, including ‘work from anywhere’ flexibility driving midweek demand, government stimulus funds in the hands of consumers and continued preference for a drive-to getaway,” said Shuford.

“On a relative basis, the 10% decline doesn’t seem particularly concerning at this stage and represents some giveback from historic highs,” he said.

Some of PRG's leisure market boutique hotels in California have experienced RevPAR declines from 15% to 30% this year, according to Shuford. He also believes the unfavorable weather conditions – with persistent winter rains after several drought-stricken years – played a big role in the challenging start to the year for many areas in California.

As for what’s ahead, “it is very challenging to predict,” said Shuford.

“We did not believe that the 2022 highs were sustainable and expected some giveback, which we are seeing. It seems everyone is waiting to see where the equilibrium will in terms of RevPAR and where rates and occupancy will normalize to.”

Alan X. Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group, also was unsurprised at the decline.

The year 2022 brought record revenues to hotel properties, he said. “There was just an unbelievable demand for rooms” in resort and leisure areas like Napa Valley, Santa Barbara, Monterey and other destination areas.

There was a huge amount of pent-up demand, and that in turn drove up rates.

Ultimately, such increases aren’t sustainable, said Reay. Now that the demand has been absorbed, occupancy will naturally decline and hotels will then lower their rates.

“All of our clients are not predicting anywhere near what they did in 2022” in terms of revenue per room, he said.

Travel demand after the pandemic was like a bubble, according to Reay. People had been cooped up during more than a year COVID-19 restrictions and almost didn’t care what they paid for a hotel room, and “I just have to get out" was the mood. At the same time, those who had not been traveling had likely saved some money and were ready to spend.

In the Napa Valley, “you are going to see this trend continue,” said Reay. Travelers will always come to Napa Valley for wine, he added, but for those who just want to get away to a leisure environment, “I think you are starting to see more shopping around on room rates.”

This past week Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, was in Europe with a Visit California delegation promoting the return of international travel to California and Napa Valley.

Gallagher has studied the yearly tourism trends.

Napa Valley has been a bright spot in California’s tourism recovery, according to Gallagher. During the pandemic, Napa Valley saw strong visitation from Southern California and Northern California drive markets, she said.

“As the world opens up, it’s not surprising that people who were visiting Napa Valley three or four times a year during the pandemic might be taking that long-awaited European vacation instead,” she acknowledged.

The number of visitors to Napa County in past years has declined, added Gallagher. Occupancy continues to be about 10% below the previous record in 2019, the last pre-COVID year.

However, “even though we’re seeing fewer visitors, those who come are tending to stay longer and spend more,” she noted.

Gallagher said she also expects to see international visitors return to California and Napa Valley. San Francisco Travel projects that while the number of international visitors coming to California will not return to 2019 levels until 2026, their spending will reach 2019 levels by 2024, she reported.

In addition, other leisure and travel destinations are seeing the same trend, said the CEO.

Monterey, Sonoma, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties all posted slight decreases in occupancy, average daily room rate and RevPAR in the past calendar year, according to Gallagher.

Napa Valley’s high ratio of luxury lodging (50% of the local total, compared with 11% statewide) combined with a small supply (just 5,700 hotel rooms), “means that not only does our destination continue to command a higher (average daily rate) overall, but that revenue for our lodging partners is also higher.”

Gallagher said more predictable visitation trends are returning.

The years 2020 to 2022 “are anomalies because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. In fact, California didn’t lift its state of emergency until early 2023 and international travel had been restricted in several countries.

“As such, we are benchmarking 2023 data to 2019, which was the last year we saw typical travel patterns, and we are happy to say that we are returning to business as usual,” said Gallagher.

“2019 was a record high year for Napa Valley, and we wish to set the pace sustainable tourism growth, for the health of our community and this beautiful place we call home,” she said.

Visit California reported similar trends statewide.

According to that agency, in 2022, California travel spending grew to $134.4 billion, a 31.7% increase from the prior year. However, since the peak of 2019, travel spending has declined by 7.2%.

The California travel industry supported about 1.09 million jobs in 2022, a 16.8% increase from the prior year. Yet, when compared to 2019, travel industry employment across the state has shrunk by 7.3%.

Travel-generated state and local tax revenue increased to $11.9 billion in California in 2022, an increase of 21.6% from the prior year. Compared to 2019, travel-generated tax revenue has fallen by 3%.

