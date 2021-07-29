Napa County hotels see economic recovery, but workers still needed

“We are seeing a large influx of families traveling to Napa Valley this summer, and are also seeing many guests traveling with pets,” Gallagher said.

“It seems, post-pandemic, that there is somewhat of a ‘no man left behind’ mindset around travel. As those of us who live here know very well, the Napa Valley experience is best when shared with friends, family, and loved ones.”

International travel is still difficult, however, “we think we have seen some benefit from that as a luxury wine region,” said Gallagher.

“Those travelers who aren’t able to go to Bordeaux or Tuscany this summer are coming to Napa Valley instead. Napa Valley is a bucket-list destination, and people are looking to take those big trips after not being able to travel during most of 2020.”

The high occupancy rates are pretty typical for summer and harvest season, said Gallagher.

“It’s a good sign that Napa Valley was able to rebound so quickly, but we still have a lot of catching up to do as we look ahead to our typically slower shoulder season,” which is December through March.