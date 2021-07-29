Napa County hotels see economic recovery, but workers still needed

Napa County visitors are back and they’re putting their heads in beds faster than hoteliers can say “Welcome to Napa.”
Occupancy at Napa County hotels reached 72% this June, hotel data service STR reported. The average daily room rate was $410. Revenue reached $43.9 million.
That’s pretty much a repeat of June 2019 numbers, when occupancy reached 80%, rooms rates were at $358 a night and revenue totaled $43.4 million.
“We’ve been selling out every weekend,” since late May, said Will Farrow, general manager of the River Terrace Inn. “Now we’re starting to see the weekday filling in as well (and) we’re getting some group business back, a little at a time.”
Everyone was cooped up during the pandemic, the GM said. Now that travel has opened up again, the demand for hotel rooms is up, up, up.
“Looking ahead for September and October, a lot of weekends are already sold out.”
“We’re getting a lot of drive traffic from San Francisco, Sacramento, and LA,” said Farrow. Some visitors from Texas, Florida, and New York are also returning, he added.
At the same time, hiring, especially housekeepers, remains an issue, said Farrow.
“It’s still a difficult position to hire for,” he said of the folks who clean dozens of rooms a day.
The River Terrace Inn was able to hire some friends and family members of existing staffers to work as housekeepers, said the GM.
“We’re able to manage right now,” yet, “we could definitely use another four folks in our housekeeping department,” Farrow said.
The Inn uses a hiring bonus as one incentive to draw in those workers, he explained. After 30, 60 and 90 days on the job, new hires receive $200 bonus payments.
“We also increased our wages for and housekeepers and cooks,” said Farrow. Housekeepers can now earn from $16 to $18 per hour, and kitchen workers earn $19 and up.
“That’s what it took to fill some of those positions,” said Farrow.
The hotel has adopted another option: guests may choose to decline daily housekeeping service. Those that waive that daily service are given food and beverage credits, Farrow said.
Michael Collins, general manager of Archer Napa said that his hotel is not only seeing the rebound of travel in the leisure market but also in the corporate market.
“It is wonderful to see group business returning to our hotel,” said Collins.
“As soon as restrictions were lifted in northern California, we experienced an immediate uptick in business, which has sustained itself, not only with weekend travel, but mid-week travel as well.”
“Many of our guests have not left their home bubble for an extended period of time. They are excited to be able to travel again," noted Collins.
“Just look at the streets in downtown. They are busier than ever.”
Occupancy is also up, said Collins. In fact, “We are tracking to experience results on par with 2019.”
Yes, staffing remains difficult, but the same goes for many other industries, said Collins.
“We are all facing the same unique challenges, no matter what type of business you are in,” said Collins. “It has been tough, but I believe we are in a much better position than most.”
Because Napa Valley is a rural destination with plenty of wide-open space, enviable scenery and of course wine, “we have been fortunate to rebound more quickly than many other tourist destinations,” said Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley president and CEO.
“It has been a pleasure to see our downtown corridors bustling once again.”
At the Napa Valley Welcome Center on First Street in downtown Napa, “we are seeing record-breaking foot traffic that far exceeds pre-pandemic numbers,” she said.
Year-to-date through June versus the same time period in 2019, “we have seen three times the number of visitors at our Napa Valley Welcome Center.”
“We are seeing a large influx of families traveling to Napa Valley this summer, and are also seeing many guests traveling with pets,” Gallagher said.
“It seems, post-pandemic, that there is somewhat of a ‘no man left behind’ mindset around travel. As those of us who live here know very well, the Napa Valley experience is best when shared with friends, family, and loved ones.”
International travel is still difficult, however, “we think we have seen some benefit from that as a luxury wine region,” said Gallagher.
“Those travelers who aren’t able to go to Bordeaux or Tuscany this summer are coming to Napa Valley instead. Napa Valley is a bucket-list destination, and people are looking to take those big trips after not being able to travel during most of 2020.”
The high occupancy rates are pretty typical for summer and harvest season, said Gallagher.
“It’s a good sign that Napa Valley was able to rebound so quickly, but we still have a lot of catching up to do as we look ahead to our typically slower shoulder season,” which is December through March.
“As far as room rate, we’re seeing that travelers are willing to absorb a higher rate as they are splurging on those bucket list trips- people visiting Napa Valley this summer are staying longer and spending more money, which directly benefits residents.”
Staffing is proving to be a post-pandemic challenge in the valley and in other tourist destinations around the country, noted Gallagher.
“Visit Napa Valley is committed to working with local officials and our community partners to address the affordable housing challenge and build long-term solutions for the tourism industry.”
