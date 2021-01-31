Napa County hotels suffer 'worst year' due to COVID-19 pandemic

“Thank God I sold the Napa Winery Inn in February 2020,” said Swig, referring to a second hotel in Napa he previously owned. “I would have lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last 10 months and the value of the hotel would have declined significantly.”

That doesn’t mean the Wine Country Inn didn’t suffer.

“I called my investors in April and I said, ‘This is gonna be a disaster,’” recalled Swig. He thought the hotel could be empty for months – even into August.

He got a few breaks, said Swig. First, there were some guests at the Inn in June, July and August — not a lot, but some, he said. The Inn also received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration which covered just over two months of payroll.

“The third lucky break is that I have a good lender who said you don’t have to pay me for a year.” Of course, he ultimately has to pay the lender, but his loan payments are deferred. “I have a good relationship with them,” explained Swig.

“Now we’re running out of money again,” said Swig, but he’s hoping to apply for a second round of PPP grants.

“We will make it,” said Swig, “But it’s a tightrope. It’s been a trip.”