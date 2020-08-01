Napa County housing sales bounce back in June, but still historically low: sold price also on the rise

“I’m a fairly new realtor and June was the best month I ever had,” said Fowler.

“I think people were just kind of pent up. They just wanted to get into a new home and honestly the inventory is not that great, so the houses that are available, we have multiple offers for houses that are on the market.”

Fowler has a home that is very close to the current median price that is in contract right now. Located at 3816 Villa Court, it was originally listed about six months ago for $775,000. It sold for $735,000 to a local buyer, he said.

He’s expecting the market to slow down a bit in the coming months.

“I will have some business the rest of the year, but it’s not like my phone is ringing off the hook,” said Fowler. “People are on vacation (or) hunkering down.”

Realtor Paulson has new duplex homes for sale at 2596 First St. (across the street from Andie’s Café on Freeway Drive) for $699,900.

However, as of late July, “We’ve only sold one,” he said.

“I think it’s the lack of outdoor space,” he said. “Everyone that calls wants either space, privacy or a pool: those are the requests.”