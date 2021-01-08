Napa County ICU capacity hovers at 0%; officials still bracing for additional holiday surge

“There are going to be massive swings when your numbers are smaller to begin with,” Relucio explained. “What happens is there’s maybe a discharge — someone stepping down to a regular floor (of the hospital), or a death.”

California is experiencing a statewide surge, Relucio said, adding that several regions within the state have remained at 0% ICU capacity sometimes for days on end, even stretching into week-long streaks. The Bay Area region on Friday reported ICU capacity at 3%, its lowest to date.

“I am not surprised, given the number of cases we’ve had,” Relucio said. “In December, we had 2,500 cases — the month before that, 1,200. So it’s more than doubled.”

On Friday, Queen of the Valley Medical Center officially re-established its tented respiratory triage area, Herold said, where individuals experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms can be assessed and potentially amitted to the hospital. The hospital had previously erected a triage area amid early springtime lockdowns, though it was subsequently taken down after limited utilization. The triage area is essentially an extension of a waiting area, Herold explained. No patients are being given long-term care in the tent.

The county was bracing for additional cases and hospitalizations born out of holiday gatherings, according to Relucio.