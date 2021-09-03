Napa County identifies man killed in garage collapse

Napa County has revealed the identity of the man who was killed beneath a collapsing wooden garage in the city of Napa.
The man is William Frank Rossi, 67, of Yountville, according to the Napa County coroner’s office. He died at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center shortly after the accident.
Rossi and a tenant were attempting to demolish a detached outbuilding on Randolph Street when the accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. Napa Fire responded and used extrication equipment and chain saws to clear rubble, according to county and city reports.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.