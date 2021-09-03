 Skip to main content
Napa County identifies man killed in garage collapse

Napa County identifies man killed in garage collapse

Garage collapse

A man was killed Wednesday working on the demolition of a garage on Randolph Street when the wooden structure collapsed on him, according to Napa Fire.

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa County has revealed the identity of the man who was killed beneath a collapsing wooden garage in the city of Napa.

The man is William Frank Rossi, 67, of Yountville, according to the Napa County coroner’s office. He died at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center shortly after the accident.

Rossi and a tenant were attempting to demolish a detached outbuilding on Randolph Street when the accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. Napa Fire responded and used extrication equipment and chain saws to clear rubble, according to county and city reports.

Barry Eberling

