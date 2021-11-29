Napa County identifies man struck and killed by van on Thanksgiving

The Napa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after being struck by a minivan early Thanksgiving morning.

Jarod Anthony McCusker, 32, ran across Highway 221 south of Streblow Drive shortly before he was hit by a 2005 Honda Odyssey at about 4:55 a.m. Thursday, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the coroner’s office.

McCusker, who had no listed address, died at the scene from massive head trauma, Wofford said Monday.

The driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old Napa woman, was not charged in McCusker’s death, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier. Highway 221’s southbound lanes were closed for an hour and a half after the incident.

The Napa wreck was one of at least three fatal vehicle crashes that occurred in the Bay Area on Thanksgiving morning, along with incidents in Belmont in San Mateo County and Byron in Contra Costa County, according to Bay City News Service.