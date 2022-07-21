 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County identifies two who died in crash of small plane

Authorities have identified two Placer County residents who died aboard a small airplane that crashed in rural Napa County earlier this week.

Scott Killian, a 61-year-old Roseville resident, was piloting the plane when it went down near Pope Valley at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Napa County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday. Killian died at the scene along with his passenger, 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Earlier, a NTSB spokesperson said the victims were aboard an Evolution Revolt Weight Shift Control Trike when it struck a power line while maneuvering. It was not immediately known where the plane had taken off or was intended to land.

The resulting crash started a vegetation fire that spread to more than an acre and took about two hours for Cal Fire crews to extinguish.

A website for Florida-based Evolution Aircraft Inc. describes the Revolt as a small, propeller-driven aircraft with two seats mounted front to back, a roll cage instead of bodywork, and a design geared for short takeoffs and landings at slow speeds no higher than 90 mph.

The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within three weeks of the crash, though a full investigation may last as long as two years.

