Napa County identifies two who died in crash of small plane

Authorities have identified two Placer County residents who died aboard a small airplane that crashed in rural Napa County earlier this week.
Scott Killian, a 61-year-old Roseville resident, was piloting the plane when it went down near Pope Valley at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Napa County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday. Killian died at the scene along with his passenger, 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks.
The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Earlier, a NTSB spokesperson said the victims were aboard an Evolution Revolt Weight Shift Control Trike when it struck a power line while maneuvering. It was not immediately known where the plane had taken off or was intended to land.
The resulting crash started a vegetation fire that spread to more than an acre and took about two hours for Cal Fire crews to extinguish.
A website for Florida-based Evolution Aircraft Inc. describes the Revolt as a small, propeller-driven aircraft with two seats mounted front to back, a roll cage instead of bodywork, and a design geared for short takeoffs and landings at slow speeds no higher than 90 mph.
The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within three weeks of the crash, though a full investigation may last as long as two years.
Update: Two dead in plane crash in rural Napa County; small fire put out
Updated at 9:42 p.m. Sunday – Two people died after a small airplane crashed near Berryessa Estates in rural Napa County, authorities confirmed Sunday night.
Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the deaths that resulted from the crash Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office had not released the victims’ names as of 9:40 p.m. Sunday, pending notification of relatives.
Remains of a plane were found within the perimeter of a vegetation fire that was reported to Cal Fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tyree Zander of the firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.
Flames spread to 1 to 2 acres before Cal Fire and Napa County crews contained the fire by 10:27 a.m., authorities said.
The crash investigation has been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Wofford.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
