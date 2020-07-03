Napa County implements new COVID-19 testing schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County has implemented new COVID-19 testing schedules countywide.

Drive-through testing had previously been available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. six days a week at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa. That testing site — a collaboration between the county and the nonprofit disaster response organization CORE in partnership Verily, a healthcare subsidiary of Alphabet — was established in early May.

A new testing schedule went into effect last week, according to the county. Testing in Napa County on Mondays and Tuesdays will now take place via mobile testing units deployed to various cities in the county. Testing is scheduled to take place for four hours each day in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena on a rotating basis. The full schedule can be found on the county's website.

Testing will no longer be conducted at the Expo site on Mondays and Tuesdays. Testing will no longer be conducted in Napa County at all on Wednesdays, marking a decline in testing days from six to five.