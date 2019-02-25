Be prepared for two days of heavy rain and a Napa River flood control bypass dunking by the time the latest storm passes on Wednesday afternoon, with still more rain likely this weekend.
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon predicted 3.1 inches to 5.75 inches of rain falling by Thursday in the city of Napa. Some parts of the North Bay, such as Mount St. Helena, could receive 12 inches.
As part of its flood watch, the Weather Service said streams and rivers will be vulnerable to flooding, and mud and rock slides are likely on hilly terrain. The city of Napa opened its sandbag station on Menlo Avenue at Memorial Stadium at noon Monday.
A few years ago, forecasters often called the present weather set-up the Pineapple Express. Today, the popular term is atmospheric river. The jet stream is coming out of the tropical Pacific near Hawaii laden with water vapor.
“Atmospheric river means, if you want to put it down to simple terms, a big hose aimed at Northern California with a lot of water,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology. “It’s carrying a lot of rain.”
The region is in the bulls-eye of an atmospheric river, he said on Monday morning.
Napa County officials expect the Napa River to spill into the city of Napa flood control bypass on Tuesday afternoon. The $18.5 million, quarter-mile-long bypass completed in 2015 carries Napa River surges that might otherwise threaten the downtown.
Rick Thomasser of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District said the bypass flow level could be similar as during the big storms of January and February 2017.
“It all depends on the rain and the rate of rainfall and the amount of rainfall,” he said Monday morning.
The Flood Control District plans to close the giant flood gates along McKinstry Street on Tuesday morning. That keeps autos and people out of the bypass when water flows through it.
The bypass has already flowed once this year, in mid-February, when the water depth in what is a dry-weather park reached about a foot. If National Oceanic and Atmospheric river level forecasts prove accurate, the bypass should carry more water this time.
Pechner said another storm this weekend could make for a wet Napa Valley Marathon, with the 26.2–mile run scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Then yet another storm could hit toward the middle of next week.
Forecast models show the Napa County Airport could receive about 8.8 inches rain over 16 days, Pechner said. And the airport is typically one of the dryer parts of the county.
“This is not set in stone,” Pechner said. “But it gives you an idea that the forecast models are showing a wet to very wet period and people should be very vigilant in terms of high water that is likely at times along the Napa River.”
Local municipal reservoirs such as the city of Napa’s Lake Hennessey are already full. Massive, slow-to-fill Lake Berryessa in the eastern county as of Monday morning was at more than 96 percent capacity and couple feet below its Glory Hole spillway. It last spilled in 2017.
Napa's Main Street Boat Dock will be closed and will remain closed until the city can deem it safe, the city said. Additionally, the Hennessey Boat Launch will be closed until further notice.
Napa County looks to be headed for an above-average rainfall year. The water season is from October through September. The National Weather Service reports the annual average for Napa State Hospital is 27.71 inches and rainfall-to-date as of Monday morning was 22.28 inches.
The annual average is tallied over 30 years, in this case from 1981-2000. This means the average shifts with each new decade. The Napa Valley Register during the 1990s listed average city of Napa rainfall at 23.47 inches. Average rainfall at Napa State Hospital since 1892 is 24.79 inches.
Napa County has a ways to go this rainy season to set any rainfall records. The three wettest years at Napa State Hospital since 1892 are 50.19 inches in 1982-83, 45.79 inches in 1981-82 and 45 inches in 2016-17.