Napa County: In the fight against COVID-19, what's legal and what's not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Constantly evolving Napa County and state COVID-19 shelter-at-home laws are enough to make a person wonder what’s legal to do nowadays.

Expectations were simple in late March. People were to stay home unless working at an "essential" business, going outside to walk, run or bike or attending to “essential” chores such as buying food. Downtown Napa looked like a ghost town.

These days, all kinds of stores are open and many people have returned to work. Residents – even tourists – can be seen strolling downtown. Hotels and outdoor wine tasting have returned.

Napa County has entered a new normal that is far different than the pre-COVID-19 normal of less than four months ago. Here is some guidance for figuring out exactly what that new normal means for daily life in early July.

Should people still have the mentality that for the most part they should be sheltering in their home?

“The shelter-at-home order remains in place,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “Households should stay home unless they are seeking those services that are allowed to open.”