Napa County in the red on proposed Cal Fire fire hazard map

Napa County has a lot more red on the proposed update of Cal Fire's statewide fire hazard severity zone map, and some rural residents fear that could unfairly affect already skyrocketing insurance rates.

The map has three code colors: red, orange and yellow. More than 265,000 acres in Napa County are proposed for the red “very high” hazard zone, or slightly more than half of the county. That’s a 32.5% jump from the existing map, released in 2007.

Another 78,296 acres of rural land are proposed for the orange “high” hazard zone, up 1.3%. The yellow “moderate” zone would decrease by 33.8%, to 17,583 acres.

The bottom line is something Napa County has already learned from hard experience in the 2017 and 2020 wildfires — much of the county is primed to burn.

“These are threats we’ve determined based on data. It’s not our opinion,” said Napa County Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin, who is a Cal Fire employee.

Cal Fire officials said it’s unlikely insurance risk models specifically use Cal Fire hazard severity zones as a factor, though they likely use much of the same data. Insurance companies also use other factors.

But some rural residents suspect proposed Cal Fire map changes could add to their insurance woes. They expressed frustration that the hazard map doesn’t recognize local efforts to lower wildfire risk.

One major proposed change would affect Circle Oaks along Highway 121 between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. This rural community of about 180 homes would go from the yellow “moderate” rating on the 2007 map to the red “very high” rating.

David Heitzman built his Circle Oaks home almost four decades ago. He doesn’t perceive the fire danger there as growing worse over that period.

For one thing, fire officials in 2021 created a $550,000 shaded fuel break 2 1/2 miles long and up to 100 feet wide around the community, effectively circling Circle Oaks.

“If anything, we should be more secure,” Heitzman said.

He’s concerned an increased hazard rating would affect home insurance rates. His insurance carrier last year wouldn’t renew his policy and he had to turn to the California FAIR safety net plan, driving up his annual cost from about $1,000 to $5,000.

Sue Wagner said Circle Oaks is being lumped in with adjacent wildlands that haven’t had fire risk factors cleaned up.

“We are cleaning up our brush and our downed trees. We are raking our leaves. We are doing all the right things. So please don’t punish us by putting us in with the rest of the wildlands around us,” she said.

Her premiums using the FAIR plan rose from about $2,500 annually to about $10,000 with a higher deductible and less coverage, she said.

“I feel like I’m being priced out of my own home,” said Wagner.

She was among the 40 or so people attending a Cal Fire meeting on Monday at the Napa County Library. One person there said he has 30 acres near Silverado Trail that are proposed to change from a "moderate" to "very high" fire hazard, even though 25 acres are vineyards.

He spent more than $400,000 over three years on generators, well pumps, water storage and 25 new hydrants. Still, his insurance costs rose from $65,000 in 2018 to more than $270,000 for less coverage, he said.

“All of this adds up to the fact that it’s not sustainable in this state to be a property owner,” he said.

Cal Fire officials repeatedly said that the maps required by state legislation are hazard maps, not risk maps.

“It will sound like I’m playing word games a little bit with those definitions,” said Scott Witt of Cal Fire. “But they truly are different things.”

Hazards are long-lasting, slow-changing factors such as topography, what the fuels evolve into and what long-term weather and climate models are predicting. A hazard is the likelihood of a damaging event occurring, he said.

By contrast, risk is how much damage will occur when there’s an event, Witt said. That can be influenced by such things as the design of a house.

“I’ve been in your subdivision,” Witt told the Circle Oaks residents. “I’ve been there during fires. I’ve been there after fires…I know that your fuel treatment has reduced that damage and that bends the curve on the risk side.”

Cal Fire officials pointed out that risk reduction work isn’t permanent, such as vegetation that is cut back and regrows in subsequent years. Meanwhile, the wildfire hazard remains.

“You’ve got to look at the purpose of this model,” said Marshall Turbeville of Cal Fire. “It’s primarily for the building code. It’s not for risk reduction, not for insurance.”

Napa County is hardly unique in seeing the “very high" fire hazard acreage grow with the proposed map. Across California, the number of acres is proposed to increase 14.6%, to almost 17 million acres.

“Ensuring Californians know the wildfire hazard in their area is critical to ensuring we all take the appropriate steps to prepare for wildfires,” said Daniel Berlant of Cal Fire in a news release.

Cal Fire fire scientists and wildfire mitigation experts developed the map after looking at such factors as fire history, potential fuel, predicted flame length and blowing embers. They used a model to assign hazard scores.

One reason the proposed statewide map shows increased fire hazard is because of climate change, Cal Fire officials said.

Go to https://bit.ly/3GXremB to learn more about the proposed Cal Fire fire hazard severity zone changes. Cal Fire will hold another meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Solano County Event Center, 601 Texas St. in Fairfield.

