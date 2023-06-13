Napa County will double its proposed contribution toward reducing potential wildfire fuels near rural communities after hearing pleas from the public.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The nonprofit Napa Communities Firewise Foundation asked for $10.9 million to fund the latest year in a county-approved, five-year fuel reduction plan. Projects range from creating shaded fuel breaks to thinning vegetation along key evacuation routes.

Napa County staff proposed providing $3 million, less than its $5.4 million contribution last year. On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors agreed to increase the amount for the coming fiscal year beginning July 1 to $6 million.

“To me, ($3 million) was the wrong message,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said during the county budget hearing. “We should be doing more, not less.”

Bill Foureman is president of the Silverado Property Owners Association, which represents more than 1,000 households. He lost his house when the 2017 Atlas Fire swept through the community near the city of Napa.

“We’re dramatically better prepared to cope with wildfire than we were just a few years ago,” he told supervisors.

He and others asked supervisors not to slow the momentum by cutting back on the county contribution next fiscal year.

“It’s the worst possible time for this,” Foureman said. “Flammable vegetation is growing profusely all over the county, just like the wet winter that preceded the 2017 fires.”

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher noted that Napa County is contributing money toward fire prevention beyond the amount given to Firewise. For example, it will spend $2.5 million for such steps as beefing up the fire marshal’s office to help with defensible space inspections and building plan reviews.

But the public speakers wanted to see fuels cleared. Memories of the 2017 Atlas, Tubbs and Nuns fires and the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires that destroyed more than 1,000 homes are seared into local memory.

Piper Cole also addressed supervisors. She is co-lead of the Calistoga Fire Safe Council and vice chair of the Napa Firewise Board of Directors.

“We are pleased with the increase from $3 million to $6 million,” Cole said. “More needs to be done. We need to send a message to the insurance carriers that the entire community, including our county government, is behind the prevention effort.”

Representatives from Napa Valley Vintners and Napa Valley Grapegrowers also spoke in favor of wildfire fuel reduction funding. The 2017 and 2020 wildfires destroyed wineries, caused smoke taint in grapes and kept tourists away. The Glass Fire burned into the heart of Napa Valley.

“These dollars yield multiple benefits in terms of the insurance market and how our community is perceived in terms of overall climate resilience and ultimately public health for those who will be affected by the smoke particles,” said Michelle Novi of Napa Valley Vintners.

Christopher Thompson, chair of the Napa Firewise board, said by phone Tuesday that the group is happy for the county's proposed doubling of its contribution. The group will try to find grants to fill in the remaining gap.

“No stone will be left unturned,” he said, though he added there is no guarantee of success.

Thompson said fuel reduction needs to become a must-do, not a might-do. He compared neglecting prevention work to giving up a gym membership and paying the more expensive doctor bills that come later with ill health.

Costs for the community fuel reduction plan are rising given fuel-thinning projects done in the previous two years need maintenance, even as new projects are undertaken.

The county remains in the running for fire prevention grants. One is a $50 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant through the state. The county would provide a $15 million match over three years. The others total about $20 million.

County supervisors spoke of finding a sustainable money source for wildfire prevention, rather than having to make contributions from the county general fund.

That general fund could face even more pressure when the new county jail opens, perhaps in 2025. County officials have estimated operations could cost several million dollars more annually.

In 2022, Napa County put Measure L on the ballot to raise money for wildfire prevention. But the proposed quarter-cent sales tax received 56% of the vote, short of the two-thirds majority needed to win.

Supervisors on Monday didn't state what sustainable funding source options they might explore in the future.

Napa County is putting together its 2023-24 budget for the fiscal year that runs from July 1 to June 30. Since the proposed budget is balanced, increasing the county contribution to Firewise from $3 million to $6 million means taking the money from other funds.

The plan is to take the additional $3 million from savings for capital projects. Then the county would backfill the capital projects fund when hoped-for additional money comes in next fiscal year.

For example, the county in recent years has received excess Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund monies in the range of $20 million to $30 million annually. This money, which is related to arcane state budget maneuvers, isn’t included in the annual budget because it is not assured and the amount for the coming year is not yet known.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to pass the 2023-24 budget on June 27. It did much of the work at the Monday budget hearing.

The proposed county budget is for $668 million, though some money is double-counted for accounting purposes as money moves between funds. Minus those maneuvers, the budget is $435 million.

Of that, the proposed general fund, over which supervisors have the most control, is $271 million.

Napa County spends money on such things as libraries, the jail, the District Attorney's Office, the Public Defender's Office, health and social services programs, parks, the sheriff's office, the county airport, rural road maintenance and planning for world-famous Napa Valley wine country.

PHOTOS: New 'Kindness Path' opens at Napa's Northwood Elementary School Kindness Path 1 Kindness Path 2 Kindness Path 3 Kindness Path 4 Kindness Path 5 Kindness Path 6 Kindness Path 7 Kindness Path 8 Kindness Path 9 Kindness Path 10 Kindness Path 11 Kindness Path 12 Kindness Path 13 Kindness Path 14 Kindness Path 15 Kindness Path 16