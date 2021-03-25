Napa County is again accepting temporary event permit applications

County of Napa will begin accepting Temporary Event Permit applications starting April 1. The State Health Order has recently been amended to allow outdoor live events starting next month.

Under the State Health Order, there are different restrictions depending on the tier (Napa County is currently in the red tier). The number of attendees will be limited in number and limited only to California residents. Food and drinks must be served at tables. Workers may need to be tested, and guests may need to be tested or vaccinated.

Temporary Event Permits are required by the County for a variety of short-term public gatherings, including festivals, concerts, house and garden tours, art performances, athletics, and speeches. Past examples include Music in the Vineyards, Festival del Sol, Afternoon in the Vineyards, Festival Napa Valley, charity events and 5K runs.

Typically, the County grants between 50 and 100 Temporary Event Permits per year. However, all permits were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fees paid for cancelled Temporary Event Permits either were refunded or were carried over to 2021.