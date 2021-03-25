Napa County is again accepting temporary event permit applications

County of Napa will begin accepting Temporary Event Permit applications starting April 1. The State Health Order has recently been amended to allow outdoor live events starting next month.
Under the State Health Order, there are different restrictions depending on the tier (Napa County is currently in the red tier). The number of attendees will be limited in number and limited only to California residents. Food and drinks must be served at tables. Workers may need to be tested, and guests may need to be tested or vaccinated.
Temporary Event Permits are required by the County for a variety of short-term public gatherings, including festivals, concerts, house and garden tours, art performances, athletics, and speeches. Past examples include Music in the Vineyards, Festival del Sol, Afternoon in the Vineyards, Festival Napa Valley, charity events and 5K runs.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Typically, the County grants between 50 and 100 Temporary Event Permits per year. However, all permits were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fees paid for cancelled Temporary Event Permits either were refunded or were carried over to 2021.
“By accepting Temporary Event Permit applications, Napa County is opening up and supporting local businesses and community organizations who want to begin holding events again,” said David Morrison, director of Planning Building and Environmental Services.
“As the weather warms and health conditions in our community continue to improve, it is important to remain vigilant and continue to practice protective measures like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and maintaining your distance from those outside your household,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer.
WATCH NOW: NAPA EXOTIC PLANT MAKES SURPRISE BLOOM DURING PANDEMIC
SEE INSIDE ABIDE MEDICAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.