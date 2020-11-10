Napa County is perilously close to dropping 1 or 2 tiers, leading to more COVID-19 restrictions

Relucio struck a similar note.

“Wishful thinking and complacency will not make COVID-19 go away,” she said.

Watch Now: These are the states most likely to wear a mask

See a homemade, backyard rollercoaster that looks like it's from Disneyland

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.