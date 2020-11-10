Napa County is perilously close to dropping 1 or 2 tiers, leading to more COVID-19 restrictions

The county remains in orange on the state’s four-color rating system. But a regression to red and its tighter business restrictions is looming large, with Nov. 17 the day the state passes judgement.
Even a drop to the bottom tier of purple is possible.
Napa County reported 118 new cases over last weekend, the highest weekend total ever, and on Tuesday afternoon its 17th death, an elderly resident. The county has seen weekly new cases rise from under 60 in mid-October to 160 last week. Those are purple-tier-type statistics.
“We’ve really gone down a concerning direction,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health director, told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
California rates its 58 counties by four colors. Purple has the most business activity restrictions, moving to red, orange and the least-restrictive yellow.
If the county falls to red, restrictions of businesses and activities would tighten. For example, restaurants, places of worship and movie theaters would have to slice indoor capacity in half, to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor capacity at fitness centers would fall from 25% to 10%. Wineries could no longer allow the public indoors.
Being assigned to purple would close all indoor activities for restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and gyms. They could operate only outdoors. Schools that are already open for in-person learning could remain open. Barber shops and hair salons could remain open indoors.
Relucio said the state hasn’t demoted counties two tiers in a single week. But that could change, which would make a fall all the way to purple on Nov. 17 a possibility.
“We’ve got to stop the path to purple,” Relucio said. “This would have dire consequences.”
Driving the COVID-19 case spike are unknown community transmission, household transmission, gatherings, out-of-state travel to states with high case rates and lack of cooperation with contact tracers, Relucio said. A basketball team traveled to Arizona to compete and several members contracted the disease, she said.
“I think our problem is we’re in the midst of pandemic fatigue,” she said. “People are tired of hearing the message and doing what needs to be done.”
The county’s response includes targeting COVID-19 hot spots for public outreach, maintaining high testing volumes, increasing outreach to at-risk communities, working with chambers of commerce on public education campaigns and helping schools with contact tracing.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said public health is a priority. But he expressed worry about the possible economic impact of a fall in the tiers, such as people losing their jobs before the holidays.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said the state’s four-tier system was designed several months ago for the summer. He doesn’t accept it is best for the winter.
“I want folks to know we continue to push for a better framework that would work for us,” he said.
Now Thanksgiving is approaching, raising the prospect of large gatherings and further COVID-19 spread.
Relucio said last week if people go outside of their household bubble for Thanksgiving — given that seem likely — they should take precautions. They should wear face coverings. Outdoor gatherings are better than indoor. If indoors, people should practice social distancing and keep windows open.
“It’s really going to take discipline,” Relucio said. “At this point, everybody has to play a part.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Monday news conference said the recent COVID-19 case increases in California and the United States are unsurprising.
“It’s for obvious reasons,” Newsom said. “People are letting their guard down. They are taking their masks off. They are getting together outside their household cohorts.”
Newsom noted Pfizer on Monday reported early analysis shows its hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective. He warned against growing over-exuberant and said a vaccine won’t be available to the general public for “many, many months.”
“Wear a mask,” Newsom said. “Continue to social distance. Do not take your guard down.”
Relucio struck a similar note.
“Wishful thinking and complacency will not make COVID-19 go away,” she said.
