Napa County is ramping up COVID-19 testing at a new site

“I think it's going to have a significant impact,” Relucio said as she stood in sight of the white, drive-up testing tent.

The site came about in part because Lydia Mondavi was frustrated by the lack of testing capacity locally and was especially concerned about farmworkers. She called up Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), a nonprofit co-founded by actor Sean Penn that is involved with testing.

“It was a cold call,” said Mondavi, who had no connections with the group.

The call came at the right time. CORE happened to be working with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the company Verily to establish six testing sites with a focus on underserved communities, such as farmworkers and communities of colors.

Napa County secured one of the sites. Rob and Lydia Mondavi introduced the partnership to Napa County Public Health. Local physician Ingrid Hohimer McNicoll and Napa Valley Vintners helped make the site a reality.

McNicoll spent her vacation from the emergency room working on creating the testing site. She saw the dire situation in New York, where she did her residency.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep at night and live with myself is I didn't do everything in my power to keep Napa from a surge situation," she said.