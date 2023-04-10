On a recent day, people by the dozens hiked the popular American Canyon wetlands trails near a potential danger zone not usually associated with Napa County — a state-mapped tsunami hazard area.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The idea of the Napa River suddenly rising up a few feet in this area might sound farfetched. After all, American Canyon is some 30 miles from the Pacific Ocean, even if there is a connection from the Napa River, San Pablo Bay and Golden Gate.

American Canyon resident Barry Christian hikes this area and has kayaked this stretch of river. Tsunamis weren’t on his mind while doing so.

“I wouldn’t even think of it,” Christian said, likely echoing the thoughts of just about everyone. “If I’m in a kayak, probably it would be a little wave.”

Wildfires and earthquakes sound more like Napa County-style disasters. And there’s certainly no indication from the state that a giant wave threatens to sweep away American Canyon's homes and businesses. Property should be high and dry.

Still, Napa County has a tsunami hazard area that falls just short of the city's Wetlands Edge Road. The California Geological Survey used computer modeling to simulate such not-unheard-of scenarios as a magnitude 9.3 earthquake near Alaska.

The result could be water rise of up to a few feet in the south county stretch of the Napa River and nearby wetlands.

“Only in extremely large tsunamis would we see flooding of the wetlands in this area,” said Rick Wilson, who heads the California Geological Survey’s tsunami program.

The state Geological Survey says flooding could reach an elevation of 5 feet in low-lying American Canyon wetlands area in an extreme case. Many of the hiking trails appear to be safe, but people in areas near the water's edge could see the water suddenly rise.

“This would not be a dramatic wave, but more of sudden rise in water levels, with the possibility of a ‘bore’ or single surge up the river,” Wilson said. “Despite its size, the tsunami could be dangerous to people in or along the banks of the water, so we would advise people stay out of and away from the area near the wetlands during a tsunami.”

Hikers, anglers and boaters in the wetlands near American Canyon could be affected, if such a tsunami ever came to pass. For example, Glass Beach along the Napa River at the American Canyon wetlands is a popular hiking destination.

“We know even a 1-foot tsunami surge can knock someone down and possibly drown them, so it is important for the public to take tsunamis seriously, stay out of and away from the water and have a plan for evacuation,” Wilson said.

Napa County’s rural Milton Road community near the Carneros area is perhaps the south county riverfront community most vulnerable to flooding. Here, the news is good. The state predicts a worst-case tsunami would trigger a water rise of 2 to 3 feet there, too little to top the levees that protect homes.

People outside Napa County along the Marin and Sonoma county coasts would face a far bigger hazard. The state predicts waters here could surge 20 to 30 feet above the usual tides.

“Although this is a very extreme event, the good news is that if this event happens, the tsunami would take four to five hours to travel from Alaska to the Bay Area,” Wilson said. “This should be enough time for people to safely evacuate out of the tsunami inundation area.”

Napa County’s new, draft General Plan Safety Element looks at potential dangers. Tsunamis are listed under “secondary hazards” for the area and addressed in a paragraph.

More than 150 tsunamis have struck California since 1800, though Napa County has escaped any major damage.

Napa residents received a tsunami warning on May 11, 2011 following a major earthquake in Japan. The city of Napa put out a Nixle alert saying the city and county were monitoring the Napa River and other waterways.

Three ferries from Vallejo commuting to San Francisco were canceled that day because of tsunami worst-case scenario fears that didn’t materialize. The Vallejo area was hit with no more than a fast, incoming tide. Still, California’s ports and harbors suffered about $100 million in damage.

The worst tsunami in recorded California history struck on March 28, 1964. A magnitude 9.2 earthquake in Alaska sent surges that reached 21 feet high in Crescent City near the Oregon border. More than 300 buildings were destroyed and 11 people died.

Closer to home, the Bay Area reportedly saw waters surge 4 feet up and drop 4 feet down. Beaches were exposed 15 feet more than normal. Dozens of boats sat far below the docks at San Francisco's Fisherman’s Wharf. Sausalito harbor became a mass of smelly mud.

But judging from those newspaper reports from 1964, Napa County escaped with barely a ripple.

In 1890, a prediction made the rounds that a tidal wave would destroy Oakland and San Francisco that April 14. The Napa Register opined the prognosticator was headed for the insane asylum.

Still, the long-gone Napa Soda Springs resort in the hills northeast of the city of Napa saw an opportunity. It responded with a newspaper advertisement in the San Francisco Call telling readers to “Flee to the Hills!” and “Escape the Giant Tidal Wave!”

And Napa Soda Springs of course knew the perfect place to take refuge. The ad noted the resort was 1,000 feet above tidal waters and had a good table and comfortable beds.

Napa County’s numerous resorts today could make a similar safe-haven claim for a tsunami. This is one disaster that would affect only a very small area of the county.

But, if the Big One ever rocks Alaska, the state would advise people to stay away from the Napa River shores in the American Canyon area.

PHOTOS: Napa Valley Tsunami Zone Tsunami Zone 2 Tsunami Zone 1 Tsunami Zone 3 Tsunami Zone 4 Tsunami Zone 5 Tsunami Zone 6 Tsunami Zone 7 Tsunami Zone 8 Tsunami Zone 9 Tsunami Zone 10 Tsunami Zone 11 Tsunami Zone 12 Tsunami Zone 13 Tsunami Zone 14 Tsunami Zone 15