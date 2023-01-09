Napa County issues alert for dangerous winds, lighting overnight

Napa County residents should stay indoors and be prepared for strong wind gusts and lightning in the predawn hours of Tuesday, officials announced.

The county Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert at 8:45 p.m. Monday for a likely “dangerous wind event” between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph, followed by lightning.

People should stay inside if possible and be cautious of windows during the alert period, according to the county OES.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service also is in effect for Napa County and the North Bay from 10 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

